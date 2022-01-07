North Omaha pastor walked the walk in his 17 years leading Mount Moriah Baptist

After 17 years as the senior pastor at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Omaha, the Rev. Ralph Lassiter is retiring, and the historic church is entering a new era.
Lassiter, 71, had been senior pastor at the church at 24th and Ohio Streets since 2005. He handed over the role to the Rev. T. Michael Williams on Jan. 1. Lassiter's service to the church, and that of his wife, Doris, will be celebrated Sunday.
Lassiter noted that he helped lead Mount Moriah through a period of growth, both in the size of the congregation and in the ways in which the church serves the community. That includes its annual Thanksgiving meal, which he said usually serves at least 1,500 people.
“It has been a season of really exciting work for the congregation and for the community,” Lassiter said.
In early 2021, Lassiter received both does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has been vocal about encouraging people to get vaccinated since then.
“People in leadership positions have to let people know the truth,” he said in February. "And personal example is really powerful. We have to walk the walk, not just talk the talk."
As the oldest predominantly African American Baptist church in Omaha, Mount Moriah, which was founded in 1887, has a rich history and a close-knit congregation, Lassiter said.
“The living spirit of the congregation has always been a hallmark of this congregation,” he said. “It’s just a very loving church.”
Lassiter said he felt called to retire and knew the church would continue to thrive under Williams. Churches often go through periods of decline after losing a pastor, but Lassiter wanted to make sure that didn’t happen at Mount Moriah, which has 105 members.
“I'm a firm believer in intentional transitions for the benefit of the congregation,” he said.
Williams was the senior pastor at Risen Son Baptist Church until the church merged with Mount Moriah in 2019.
Williams described Lassiter as a strong and compassionate leader.
“He is just an excellent, awesome person when it comes to leading people," he said.
Lassiter will continue to serve as pastor emeritus and an elder in the Mount Moriah community. He plans to continue working on the Moriah Manor, a low-income housing project on property owned by the church, and on the Moriah Heritage Center, which documents the history of churches of North Omaha.
Lassiter said he also plans to continue his involvement in the community through groups such as the North 24th Street Business Improvement District board.
In retirement, Lassiter said he also hopes to get back to writing and continue to serve as an educator, as well as some other things he hasn’t had enough time for.
“My wife says we need to travel a little bit more and visit some of our grandkids,” he said.
Sunday’s regular church service at 10:30 a.m. will include a presentation by the congregation honoring Lassiter and his wife followed by a ceremony at 3 p.m. celebrating Lassiter’s service to the church over the years, with presentations from other area church leaders.
The church typically would invite other congregations to the events but is limiting attendees due to the pandemic, Williams said. Both the 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. services will be streamed on the Mount Moriah Facebook page.