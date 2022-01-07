North Omaha pastor walked the walk in his 17 years leading Mount Moriah Baptist

After 17 years as the senior pastor at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Omaha, the Rev. Ralph Lassiter is retiring, and the historic church is entering a new era.

Lassiter, 71, had been senior pastor at the church at 24th and Ohio Streets since 2005. He handed over the role to the Rev. T. Michael Williams on Jan. 1. Lassiter's service to the church, and that of his wife, Doris, will be celebrated Sunday.

Lassiter noted that he helped lead Mount Moriah through a period of growth, both in the size of the congregation and in the ways in which the church serves the community. That includes its annual Thanksgiving meal, which he said usually serves at least 1,500 people.

“It has been a season of really exciting work for the congregation and for the community,” Lassiter said.

In early 2021, Lassiter received both does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has been vocal about encouraging people to get vaccinated since then.

“People in leadership positions have to let people know the truth,” he said in February. "And personal example is really powerful. We have to walk the walk, not just talk the talk."