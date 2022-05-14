North Omaha street named after World-Herald photographer Rudy Smith

A stretch of Lake Street in North Omaha has been named after a renowned World-Herald photographer.

Community members gathered Saturday to officially unveil Rudy Smith Sr. Street. Smith was an activist and photojournalist whose 45-year career at The World-Herald spanned the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

The commemorative name covers a stretch of Lake Street from 34th Avenue to 36th Street.

Omaha City Council unanimously approved the commemorative naming in February. Prior to the vote, council members Juanita Johnson and Danny Begley said the honor was well deserved.

“He was a man of conviction who lived his life serving others,” Begley said at the time. “As his family sits here today, I know Rudy’s looking down knowing that he had a life well lived. It’s a great honor for us to support this.”

Smith died in his Omaha home Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 74.