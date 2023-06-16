The 1969 killing of Vivian Strong is a dark stain on Omaha's history. Fifty-four years later, the city is taking steps to honor her life and legacy.

In April, the Omaha City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of North 21st Street, from Clark to Paul Streets, to "Vivian Strong Street."

A ceremony unveiling the new street sign was held on Friday afternoon. The Nebraska Historical Society will also unveil a historical marker dedicated to Strong at 24th and Patrick Streets. A special ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 28.

Strong's family has created an additional marker to be placed at 24th and Grant Streets.

As 14-year-old Strong and her friends listened to records and danced in an abandoned home along North 21st Street on a warm June evening in 1969, someone nearby called the police to report a robbery. When officers arrived, Strong ran. Friends said she had nothing to do with any robbery, but years of friction between Black kids and White cops prompted her to flee.

A White officer with the Omaha Police Department, James Loder, gave chase. And as Strong ran away from him, Loder raised his revolver and shot the girl once in the back of the head.

He was arrested and charged with manslaughter before he was released on a $500 bond. Loder was later acquitted by an all-White jury.

Strong's killing marked the fourth time in as many years that Omaha police officers shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager. Days of riots erupted in North Omaha after her death.

During public comment at the April City Council meeting, multiple family members of Strong spoke in support of the street renaming. Sherman Wells, whose grandfather is the brother of Strong's father, said that the recognition of Strong's life is a step towards healing for the family and community.

"We want to make sure that the city recognizes and honors Vivian's life, and the effects on North Omaha (her death) had," Wells said. "In order to move past it, we need this healing. It's long overdue. We're extremely happy to be at this point, but it's bittersweet."

