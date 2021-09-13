North Omaha turnback tax group, which selects grant recipients, needs members

The North Omaha Turnback Tax Committee is seeking applicants to fill two open positions.

The committee has worked annually since 2009 to select grant recipients who bring tourism to North Omaha, strengthen community ties through programs and events, and assist with the reduction of street and gang violence.

New grant funding for the upcoming year will help with small businesses and entrepreneurship growth in North Omaha. Funding requires that 10% of the turnback tax be used to support tourism in parts of Omaha with high concentrations of poverty.

Applicants must live in the North Omaha area, attend meetings regularly and read all grant submissions.

Each volunteer member will be expected to serve a four-year term. Applications are available online at douglascounty-ne.gov. For more information, call 402-444-7025 or 402-444-5547.

