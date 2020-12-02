North Omaha's Christmas in the Village will be drive-thru with free groceries and candy

North Omaha’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration will bring its traditional festivity to 24th and Lake Streets on Saturday afternoon, but with some major adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers are trying to maximize holiday cheer while minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. So the event, scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, will be drive-thru only.
In addition to bags of Christmas candy and coloring books, groceries will be given away while supplies last, along with masks, hand sanitizer, information on COVID-19 safety, and flyers for shopping at a “virtual holiday boutique” at Fair Deal Village and black-owned businesses.
Santa will be there waving to kids. There will be a Kwanzaa celebration display. Musicians, including Kathy Tyree and Millicent Crawford, will perform gospel and jazz. Costumed cartoon characters — with a special appearance by the Black Panther — will roam the sidewalks. A collection of live nativity scene critters will be led by a camel.
“It’s like a reverse parade,” said Vicki Quaites-Ferris, director of operations for the Empowerment Network, which is presenting the event along with the Omaha Economic Development Corp. “Normally we have lots of people going in and out of buildings, going to a food truck, meeting Santa, but this year, they’ll be in their cars and we’ll be the ones in the street.”
The event will take place on 24th Street from Burdette to Ohio Street, the historic heart of North Omaha that is experiencing a revival. In its first nine years, the event grew fivefold from its original crowd of 1,000 people, becoming an anticipated tradition. There was some discussion about possibly canceling this year because of the coronavirus.
“But a lot of the partners definitely did not want to let the children and the families down,” said Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network.
Organizers asked: “How can we host it in an atmosphere that’s safe but still fun?” Quaites-Ferris said. They settled on the reverse parade idea.
“Especially with children, there are limited places where people can go out and see something beyond the four walls of their home,” Quaites-Ferris said. “This allows them to have some holiday joy but still be safe. The main thing we want to stress is it’s a drive-thru. No foot traffic. Stay in your car.”
Santa waits at the Jewell Building for a carriage ride to Christmas in the Village in 2018. This year’s celebration will be a drive-thru event due to COVID-19. Santa will wave to kids at 24th and Lake Streets.