North Omaha's Christmas in the Village will be drive-thru with free groceries and candy

North Omaha’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration will bring its traditional festivity to 24th and Lake Streets on Saturday afternoon, but with some major adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic.

Organizers are trying to maximize holiday cheer while minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus. So the event, scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, will be drive-thru only.

In addition to bags of Christmas candy and coloring books, groceries will be given away while supplies last, along with masks, hand sanitizer, information on COVID-19 safety, and flyers for shopping at a “virtual holiday boutique” at Fair Deal Village and black-owned businesses.

Santa will be there waving to kids. There will be a Kwanzaa celebration display. Musicians, including Kathy Tyree and Millicent Crawford, will perform gospel and jazz. Costumed cartoon characters — with a special appearance by the Black Panther — will roam the sidewalks. A collection of live nativity scene critters will be led by a camel.