Northeast Omaha home considered total loss after Friday fire

A fire at a house in northeast Omaha Friday caused by discarded smoking materials displaced four residents, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Omaha fire crews responded to a fire alarm at the house in the 1600 block of Emmet Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. Upon arrival, firefighters found large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the house's enclosed porch and spreading into the house's second floor and attic.

All occupants were already out of the house when fire crews arrived, according to the release, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze from outside and inside of the house, and the fire was deemed under control around 2:50 p.m.

The house, valued at $207,900, and its contents, valued at $103,950, were considered a total loss, according to the release.

The fire was deemed an accident caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

