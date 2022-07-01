Northern Douglas County and parts north saw some rain early Friday

People who live in southern Douglas County may not know it from looking at their driveways, but it rained this morning in parts of the Omaha metropolitan area.

The heavier rain was in northern Douglas County, between Bennington and Elkhorn, said Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. Light to moderate rain also was reported in the southern third of Burt County and the northern half of Washington County, he said.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield reported .21 of an inch of rain, and the weather service's office in Valley recorded .68, Aegerter said.

Some spotty showers may linger through the morning, he said, but rain should dissipate around noon.

More rain is possible during the overnight hours into Saturday morning, he said, and some stronger storms are possible Sunday evening.

Friday's high in Omaha is expected to be in the mid-80s. Saturday's high likely will be in the low 80s, with upper 80s expected Sunday and mid-90s expected for the Fourth of July.

Rain is possible in the Omaha area through the middle of next week, Aegerter said, but chances now are in the 20-30% range.

