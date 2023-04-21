The Northern Ponca Housing Authority took a significant step Friday toward realizing a long-standing dream of being able to offer handicapped-accessible housing to elderly and disabled tribe members.

The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony to launch construction of the Ponca Heights Elder Community near 84th Street and Lakeview Drive in Ralston. The $12 million project will include 20 housing units, a community center and walking trail.

The 20 zero-entry housing units will be divided among a fourplex and eight duplexes. Each will include two bedrooms, one or two bathrooms, a storm shelter and a garage. Plans call for the project to be completed in December 2024.

"We are determined to make the dream a reality," said Joey Nathan, the housing authority's executive director.

The housing authority, formed by the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, offers a number of housing programs for members of federally recognized tribes. Those include low-income housing, down-payment assistance that currently provides up to $40,000 toward a down payment for a handful of members each year and a tenant homeownership program that allows renters to purchase homes over time.

Nathan said such programs are important at a time when affordable housing is scarce.

"I see it every day," she said. "Even if there's housing out there, it's not affordable."

The organization bought the Ralston property in 2017, she said. Two houses that had been situated on the property were demolished. The rest was covered with trees.

The new housing units, Nathan said, will be financed by Indian Housing Block Grant dollars. A competitive Indian Community Development Block Grant will cover the cost of the community center, which will include a storm shelter and a backup generator.

The community center, Nathan said, will create a place where elders can gather and participate in activities. Many now are scattered throughout the community.

"It's just going to create fellowship," she said.

The housing authority, which is headquartered in Norfolk but has operations in the Omaha area, currently has a six-plex where some elders reside. But it's not fully accessible. Once current residents relocate, that building will open to younger people.

Pam Noyes, chairwoman of the housing authority's board of commissioners, said she wants to add more housing for elders in the tribe's 15-county service area in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.

"This has been a long time coming," she said. "I'm excited to see the future."

Nathan said the housing authority already has built a triplex for elderly residents in Sioux City, Iowa, that opened in February. It bought another triplex in Norfolk and also has purchased land for housing in Lincoln, where it also recently opened a health clinic.

Ponca Heights won't be far from the former Infogroup headquarters in Ralston where Ponca Health Services is planning to develop a $100 million tribal administration and health center.

The tribe already has moved its administrative offices from the Fred LeRoy Center at 26th and J Streets to the site south of Park Drive between 84th Street and Ralston High School's football field. The tribe purchased the Infogroup property in 2014.

