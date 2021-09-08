Northpoint Recovery opens 44-bed inpatient treatment facility in Omaha

Mark Jones walked down the hallway of the Northpoint Recovery facility with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and a small crowd of political and health officials by his side.
He pointed out patient rooms, a nurse station, the cafeteria and other features of the 44-bed inpatient treatment facility that will soon provide addiction recovery services to Nebraskans.
"We want to be a longtime provider in this community," said Jones, a vice president with Northpoint. "We think access to care is very important."
Wednesday's grand opening of the Omaha facility took about two years and $10 million, which included the purchase of the building at 7215 Ontario St., said Northpoint CEO John Flanagan.
The Omaha center is the fourth built by Northpoint Recovery. Others are based in Boise, Idaho; Seattle; and Denver.
"Northpoint's mission is saving lives and restoring relationships, and this is the fourth building we've restored," Flanagan said. "You take an old building, renovate it, really make it nice, and then you start treating people in it. It's a whole transformative process."
A few patients are already lined up to begin treatment at the center, which will officially open Thursday, Flanagan said.
The facility offers addiction treatment and behavioral health services, including partial hospitalization, outpatient therapy and relapse prevention.
Plans for an adult outpatient center are also in the works, as well as a facility for adolescents.
The facility, Ricketts said, is an important community resource.
"There is no health without mental health, and having the resources to be able to help people get the treatment they need, just like we would for any other medical condition, is so important," Ricketts said.
The opening also comes during a time of increased need for mental health care.
"We've seen (an increase) in our own numbers here in the state in regards to the calls we're receiving from Health and Human Services," Ricketts said. "We've seen an 86% increase in calls to our help lines, it's so important that we can provide that care."
It's care Northpoint is glad to offer, Jones said.
"I think as a country and state we're more likely to see the need and the ability to be transparent about substance abuse care," Jones said. "That's part of the mission we want to be a part of."
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067