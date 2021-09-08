Northpoint Recovery opens 44-bed inpatient treatment facility in Omaha

Plans for an adult outpatient center are also in the works, as well as a facility for adolescents.

The facility, Ricketts said, is an important community resource.

"There is no health without mental health, and having the resources to be able to help people get the treatment they need, just like we would for any other medical condition, is so important," Ricketts said.

The opening also comes during a time of increased need for mental health care.

"We've seen (an increase) in our own numbers here in the state in regards to the calls we're receiving from Health and Human Services," Ricketts said. "We've seen an 86% increase in calls to our help lines, it's so important that we can provide that care."

It's care Northpoint is glad to offer, Jones said.

"I think as a country and state we're more likely to see the need and the ability to be transparent about substance abuse care," Jones said. "That's part of the mission we want to be a part of."

