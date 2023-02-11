It happened on a late spring Saturday afternoon in Omaha.

The cool mid-May breeze caused the fans ringing Westside High School’s modest football field to curl up under their blankets and jackets. They watched, peering through the late afternoon sun, as 16 high school lacrosse players made history.

The NorthStar lacrosse team, a group of Black boys from North Omaha, faced off against private Omaha Creighton Prep for the 2022 junior varsity Nebraska state title.

Creighton Prep’s seasoned players warmed up along the sidelines, while several of NorthStar’s first-year players anxiously waited to hit the field.

“I’ve never played lacrosse before,” said Poe Hobza, a NorthStar player and sophomore at Omaha Central High School. “So I was just really excited that we even got to play in the tournament.”

The game was tense from the start. Creighton and NorthStar each scored three goals, and the intensity ratcheted up as time began to run out.

NorthStar's Daniel Duncan, a junior at Benson High, tried to push away the nerves. “I had to lock down and get groovy."

With minutes to go, NorthStar had taken a two-goal lead, but Creighton Prep swooped in with a quick score. Duncan and his NorthStar teammates fought to fend off their more experienced opponents — to hold on — as there were two minutes left, then one, then mere seconds.

The buzzer sounded, and NorthStar dogpiled in the center of the field, sticks flying, as they celebrated their first high school state lacrosse championship.

It was an impressive accomplishment for a group of teenagers, almost all from families of low income, none of whom had so much as picked up a lacrosse stick as younger children.

“I was real excited,” Hobza said. “I was hyped.”

Winning a state championship wasn’t the goal when NorthStar Foundation, an all-boys after-school program in North Omaha, launched its first lacrosse team in 2015. That first year, coaches and administrators could barely field a team, let alone find students who had played the game — or even heard of it.

“I knew it would be an uphill battle,” said head lacrosse coach Cort Irish. “But my bigger priority, which is still the case today, despite a state title, is to help our boys achieve their potential on and off the field.”

That goal is the heart of NorthStar Foundation’s mission. The organization opened in 2014 to help North Omaha school-aged boys, who traditionally face significant barriers to academic success, graduate high school. “Whether it be Omaha, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago or another city, young men of color who may be under-resourced are the most challenged to get to high school graduation, on time,” said Scott Hazelrigg, founder and president of NorthStar Foundation. “Omaha is no different. We believe that to be a truly great city, Omaha has to have diverse leadership and economic opportunity. Education is the key to building that. That is why we are here.”

In addition to focusing on academics and adventure, NorthStar places a heavy emphasis on social and emotional development, hoping to provide students the life skills and emotional maturity needed to succeed beyond high school. Athletics plays a major role in that development.

Basketball was the first sport NorthStar offered, but Hazelrigg felt there were more opportunities to bring to students. He got excited about the most unlikely of games.

“Most of our students had played or tried basketball,” Hazelrigg said. “None had played lacrosse. We wanted to offer an opportunity that they would never have access to if not for NorthStar.”

Though its roots are in ancient Native American traditions, today many associate lacrosse with wealthy, predominately White prep schools and Ivy League universities. Lacrosse’s barriers for entry are costly. A 2019 study found that it cost an average of $1,289 per year for a child to play the sport.

That’s largely equipment and travel costs. At minimum, a lacrosse player needs a helmet, pads, cleats, padding, gloves, a stick, a mouthguard and practice clothing.

For athletes looking to play in college, tournaments, camps, and clinics are often required — and often costly.

In 2021, over 15,000 lacrosse players competed within the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Of those student athletes, 12,719 were white. Only 584 were Black.

Thanks to donations, NorthStar is able to loan lacrosse players all the necessary equipment free of charge during the season. They also provide practice facilities, including a multi-sport field with on-site locker rooms, and a coaching staff invested in their success.

“Of course, winning is great, but it's more about each boy growing as an individual as well as collectively as a teammate,” Irish said. “Showing them they can succeed at whatever they choose to do if they work hard and have the right focus, regardless of their background and experience.”

The Omaha team has also earned national recognition, receiving the 2022 Level the Playing Field grant presented by Hudl and Gatorade. The grant provides NorthStar with access to Hudl’s suite of sports video and data software. The team also starred in a Hudl video series that highlights mentors helping student-athletes.

“And the timing of the grant was so perfect,” said Emma Hulsey, Hudl’s manager of media operations. “We got to follow the NorthStar lacrosse team’s journey to a state championship.”

Support like this has helped many students go on to live successful lives, NorthStar leaders say.

Last year, NorthStar celebrated Marlon Coleman, the program's first student graduate to be offered an athletic scholarship — to play lacrosse at Midland University.

“I can't think of a more deserving young man to receive this opportunity,” Irish said. “Many of our boys, unfortunately, grow up not believing they have a path to college for a variety of reasons. This shows them that they can have that opportunity.”

The NorthStar lacrosse program has grown to include more than 30 students on two teams: under-14 and high school.

And NorthStar’s first high school state title meant more than a trophy and dogpile. It served as a symbol to the next generation of NorthStar athletes. The message: Anything is possible.

“The way the team rallied around each other in that moment and said there was no way they were going to lose that game after coming this far...,” Irish recalled. “I find myself tearing up.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

