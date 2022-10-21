 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northwest Omaha 'trunk or treat' to cater to kids with food allergies

  • Updated
  • 0

All the events happening in the metro area this October.

A "trunk or treat" event scheduled for Saturday in northwest Omaha is aimed at children with food allergies who can't enjoy traditional Halloween snacks.

The event, sponsored by the Hillsborough homeowners association, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Fullerton Elementary School,  4711 N. 138th St.

Emily Janda, one of the organizers, said they held their first candy-free trunk or treat last year and had about 200 kids show up. Local businesses donated items and neighbors handed out stickers, bottles of bubble solution, temporary tattoos, even quarters — "Anything except food," Janda said.

People who would like to participate or donate items can email trunksignup@gmail.com.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Foreign intelligence': Russian drones spotted in Norway, seven pilots arrested

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert