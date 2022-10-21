Northwest Omaha 'trunk or treat' to cater to kids with food allergies

A "trunk or treat" event scheduled for Saturday in northwest Omaha is aimed at children with food allergies who can't enjoy traditional Halloween snacks.

The event, sponsored by the Hillsborough homeowners association, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Fullerton Elementary School, 4711 N. 138th St.

Emily Janda, one of the organizers, said they held their first candy-free trunk or treat last year and had about 200 kids show up. Local businesses donated items and neighbors handed out stickers, bottles of bubble solution, temporary tattoos, even quarters — "Anything except food," Janda said.

People who would like to participate or donate items can email trunksignup@gmail.com.