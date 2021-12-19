Note from the publisher: Enjoy a week of free access to World-Herald digital content courtesy of UNMC

It’s a season for heartwarming stories and gift-giving. And we at The World-Herald are excited to offer some of both.
As the leading provider of local news and sports — in print and online — we never have a shortage of stories about the good works and good people of our community. We write about the tough issues, too, the information people need to understand and improve where we live. And we help businesses thrive by connecting them with customers.
This holiday season we are excited to share all we do with the whole community by offering free, unlimited access to Omaha.com through a partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
In today’s fast-paced, challenging world, you NEED information that is timely, accurate and that you can trust. Since 1885, we’ve been that voice for this community and now, thanks to UNMC, you can enjoy unlimited access to our content for free.
In my new role as World-Herald president and publisher, I recently toured the UNMC campus. As a lifelong Nebraskan, I couldn’t be more proud of the work being done there. The institution has become the global model for strong, healthy communities, and has done critical work during the pandemic.
The last 21 months have brought into focus how important it is to be informed. Knowing what’s happening elevates our quality of life. And sometimes it becomes a matter of life and death. In that time, Omaha.com became a digital gathering place when we needed to be socially distanced. It’s been a place where people could share ideas and air opinions. And it was a place where we could talk about — and witness us — coming back even stronger.
From Sunday, Dec. 19, through Dec. 26, anyone anywhere can catch our around-the-clock digital coverage of news and sports. That means access to breaking news; special holiday feature stories; Husker, Bluejay and Maverick sports; photo galleries; columnists; letters to the editor; and hundreds of videos that offer an added dimension to our reporting.
We are thrilled, along with UNMC, to extend this gift to everyone. We hope that in a week of free and full access, nonsubscribers will see the enormous value in a digital subscription, which allows members to receive customized email newsletters, breaking news alerts and texts, access to the electronic replica of the printed newspaper and all the other bells and whistles that help subscribers get the most out of this wonderful place we live.
More people are reading more of our content than ever. For the next week, we hope to give those who haven’t tried us lately a chance to see all we can offer.
We are grateful to serve a vibrant community — bolstered by engaged people and innovative businesses — and we are grateful, along with UNMC, to share a week of our community’s unique story with everyone. Happy holidays, and here’s to a 2022 full of good news.