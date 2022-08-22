Nox-Crete to begin cleanup of Omaha chemical fire site on Tuesday

Cleanup will begin Tuesday at the site of a midtown Omaha chemical fire, the company has said.
Writing in an email on behalf of the company, Nox-Crete, Ann Pedersen said the company had received all the necessary permits and cleanup would begin Tuesday.
Cleanup is expected to take three to four weeks, she wrote.
Pedersen deferred additional questions to state environmental regulators. She is a vice-president at OBI Creative, the Omaha public relations firm retained by Nox-Crete to respond to media inquiries.
The fire occurred May 30 and sent a thick black, noxious smoke over the surrounding neighborhood. The emergency response, the voluntary evacuation and availability of information has been criticized by neighbors.
According to state documents, cleanup was delayed over the summer by an insurance investigation. Pedersen said the most-recent delays were related to obtaining permits from the city and Metropolitan Utilities District.
The company submitted its cleanup plan to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy on July 29. The state approved the plan Aug. 3, with the caveat that the company stipulate how it would handle an unexpected release of contaminants during cleanup. The site contains a number of barrels along with fire and building debris.
According to correspondence on file with the state, landfill locations, an agreement with the insurance company over costs and on-site access to water have slowed the start of cleanup this month.
Nox-Crete manufactures specialty products for use in pouring concrete. The warehouse that burned is located near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.
