NU Foundation cuts ties with many financial firms after disappointing returns on investment

The foundation announced in a press release this week that it took in a record $320.4 million in commitments in fiscal 2020 — $30 million more than the previous year — and that 53,355 people and organizations donated in 2019-20.

Pensions & Investments, a publication that tracks college endowments, said that as of midweek, it had collected results this quarter from 26 endowment funds.

The NU Foundation’s performed the second-worst in 2019-20, better than only the University of Illinois Foundation’s minus 2.5%, the publication reported.

Endacott said results over the long term are more important than those over a year.

But the Pensions & Investments listings showed that NU’s return after five years was 3.7%, the worst of 19 listed.

Seven of the 26 did not report five-year results.

“We are not hitting our target,” Endacott said. The annual report lists a goal of at least a 6% return over five years.

The foundation also replaced its primary investment consultant, Boston-based Cambridge Associates, with Canada-based Pavilion.