NU regents to vote on demolishing Munroe-Meyer building, the next step toward Project NExT

The U.S. Defense Department is exploring some of those questions in an ongoing study, Gold said. A UNMC team is participating in that work.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, approved by Congress in December, includes the strongest language yet in favor of the project, Gold said. In it, the U.S. secretary of defense is urged to include sufficient funding in the 2023 budget request to execute a full-scale operational public-private partnership prototype of an all-hazards medical surge capability. A report is expected no later than March.

"This is true accountability by the United States Congress for moving the federal components of this forward," Gold said.

In addition, he said, plans are underway to design and later create an 18- to 25-bed inpatient unit in an already cleared space in University Tower on campus.

The university, he said, has begun bringing together designers and architects to design a health care unit of the future where they can test staffing models, air handling, lighting, sound and other factors in a way that's not possible on paper or in virtual reality. It, too, is part of Project NExT.