NU system struggles with recruitment and retention of Black and Hispanic professors

At UNL, the number of Black full-time tenured and tenure-track professors has remained flat over 20 years, with 22 in 2000 and 24 last year.

“I want to understand, why is that the case?” Green said in a recent interview. He said pledges of improvement have come and gone over the years. This time, he said, “It really has to be different.”

Marco Barker, UNL’s vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion, said his hiring (UNL’s first in that position, created last year) indicates that UNL wants to make progress. “I absolutely believe there’s a real commitment” to improving race relations on campus, he said.

Nebraska census information indicates that there should be solid growth in minority enrollments. Hispanics in the state have more than doubled since 2000 to an estimated 219,645 in 2019, or about 11.4% of the population. Blacks have risen 40% to an estimated 94,830 last year, or 4.9% of the population.

The census data was compiled by the UNO Center for Public Affairs Research.

At UNO, the number of Black faculty members fell from 27 to 22 from 2000-2019, while Black students increased over that time from 755 to 936. And at UNK, numbers of Hispanic students have increased six-fold while, as of 2018, Hispanic professors had increased by one since 2001.