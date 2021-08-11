10-year-old Omahan remembered for larger-than-life personality, competitive streak

"They loved each other fiercely," O'Neill said. "They would still beat up on each other, but they were truly best buds."

Briggs was going into fifth grade at Ponca Elementary School. He was smart and loved going to school, his uncle said.

Briggs played football, baseball, basketball and competed on a swim team. He also loved to dance, especially to hip hop music.

Briggs was competitive, even with his family. In the obituary notice, relatives wrote about Briggs flipping a table after he lost at a dice game. From his timeout spot, he said he was sorry, but only because he lost.

Along with his father and brother, Briggs was a loyal football fan. They watched Omaha North High School football games on Fridays, Husker games on Saturdays and NFL games on Sundays.

While most of the family rooted for the Chiefs or Broncos, Briggs adopted the Indianapolis Colts as his team. He watched as many Colts games as he could. He sported Colts gear regularly and his room was decked out in Colts décor.

The family is encouraging funeral-goers to wear Indianapolis Colts gear or Colts colors — blue and white — to the funeral.