10-year-old Omahan remembered for larger-than-life personality, competitive streak

Briggs O'Neill had a big personality for a 10-year-old.
The Omaha boy was outgoing and opinionated. And he had a competitive nature that could rival Michael Jordan, his uncle David O'Neill said Wednesday.
Briggs died suddenly last week after a brief respiratory condition that impacted his heart, his uncle said.
In an obituary in The World-Herald, Brigg's family described him as "larger than life," citing his confidence, a bit of a naughty streak and a love of adventure.
"Whether you were looking for a partner in prank, or a loyal wingman to help carry your burden, little Briggs was the North Star for the countless who loved him with the very fiber of their being," the notice said.
Briggs is the baby of the family, O'Neill said. But he always found a way to fit in with his older brother Baker and their cousins. Like their parents, who also grew up in the Ponca Hills neighborhood, the kids dubbed themselves the "Ponca Posse."
"The cousins are like brothers and sisters," O'Neill said. "Whatever they were doing, he was running with them."
Briggs and Baker, who's 12, were inseparable, their uncle said. They loved going swimming, playing golf, going tubing at Lake Okoboji and playing catch together.
"They loved each other fiercely," O'Neill said. "They would still beat up on each other, but they were truly best buds."
Briggs was going into fifth grade at Ponca Elementary School. He was smart and loved going to school, his uncle said.
Briggs played football, baseball, basketball and competed on a swim team. He also loved to dance, especially to hip hop music.
Briggs was competitive, even with his family. In the obituary notice, relatives wrote about Briggs flipping a table after he lost at a dice game. From his timeout spot, he said he was sorry, but only because he lost.
Along with his father and brother, Briggs was a loyal football fan. They watched Omaha North High School football games on Fridays, Husker games on Saturdays and NFL games on Sundays.
While most of the family rooted for the Chiefs or Broncos, Briggs adopted the Indianapolis Colts as his team. He watched as many Colts games as he could. He sported Colts gear regularly and his room was decked out in Colts décor.
The family is encouraging funeral-goers to wear Indianapolis Colts gear or Colts colors — blue and white — to the funeral.
"It'll be a celebration of Briggs," O'Neill said. "He was always so animated, so personable."
Briggs also is survived by father Todd O'Neill, mother Jen O'Neill, grandparents and extended family.
Visitation will be Thursday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. and from 6:15-7 p.m. The visitation will be followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m.
The funeral is at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
