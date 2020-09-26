22-year-old Nebraska rancher killed in crash remembered for strong work ethic

In Milleson’s free time, you could find him practicing his rodeo skills. His mother said the family wouldn’t install lights in his practice area because then he never would go to sleep.

His older sister Chantelle remembers how her brother would discipline himself if he had a bad run. He would hop off his horse and do 10 or 20 pushups before trying again.

After graduating from Sandhills High School in 2016, Milleson went on to receive a degree in agribusiness from a junior college in Colorado. He then returned home to help run the family ranch, his mother said.

Michelle Milleson said her son hated sitting still or being inside, and always found work to do on the ranch. He often multitasked while tackling his chores. He made a habit of calling his friends and chatting with them while in the tractor or on his horse.

“He wanted things done right, done Ty’s way,” his mother said. “Ty loved his playtime, but he always put work first.”

Milleson pursued a number of hobbies, including auctioneering. He learned to trim and shoe horses as well as train them. He was an avid hunter and particularly enjoyed deer hunting.