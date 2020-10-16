30 Nebraska Furniture Mart trucks join funeral procession for longtime delivery driver

Brennan was a graduate of Roncalli Catholic High School. For a brief time, he considered becoming a railroad engineer, but that would have kept him away from his daughter Kate.

“He wanted to give her the stars, moon and above. He would do anything for her,” Jodi Brennan said.

Driving for the Mart allowed him to be around while his daughter was growing up. On the job, he often helped train new hires. He was an efficient driver and had never had a driving accident.

A perk of the job was connecting with customers. He often called his father, Larry Brennan, to ask, “Guess who I delivered to today?”

“He was meeting people all the time,” Jodi Brennan said. “He loved the customers. He did it for the people.”

Brennan, an Omaha native, was a loyal Nebraska football fan and often could be spotted in Husker red. He worked almost every Saturday, which left him catching snippets of the game on the radio or asking customers for updates.

He had a passion for cars, particularly his Corvette. And he was the proud owner of five cats.

In his free time, Brennan played the organ. As relatives left Brennan’s funeral service, a video of him playing the organ played in the background.