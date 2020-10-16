30 Nebraska Furniture Mart trucks join funeral procession for longtime delivery driver

Greg Brennan spent nearly 30 years behind the wheel of a Nebraska Furniture Mart delivery truck.
Driving large vehicles was his trade. It was what he knew best.
To honor Brennan, who died this month, former colleagues on Thursday drove 30 of the company’s delivery trucks in his funeral procession to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
Brennan, 58, left his Nebraska Furniture Mart job this summer and started working for Ready Mixed Concrete. He was killed Oct. 8 while driving a cement truck on Nebraska Highway 370.
The truck tribute meant more than words can say, said Jodi Brennan, his wife. In another touching tribute, Brennan’s colleagues wrote messages on the truck he used to drive. Messages included “You will be missed” and “Rest in heaven.”
“He was always loved by so many people,” said his sister, Diane Burford. “He touched hundreds and hundreds of lives, more than we could ever know.”
Scott Baker, the store director, said staff wanted to show respect for the longtime driver.
“He was a can-do kind of guy and was genuinely kind and friendly,” Baker said. “He had lots of friends at NFM.”
Brennan was a graduate of Roncalli Catholic High School. For a brief time, he considered becoming a railroad engineer, but that would have kept him away from his daughter Kate.
“He wanted to give her the stars, moon and above. He would do anything for her,” Jodi Brennan said.
Driving for the Mart allowed him to be around while his daughter was growing up. On the job, he often helped train new hires. He was an efficient driver and had never had a driving accident.
A perk of the job was connecting with customers. He often called his father, Larry Brennan, to ask, “Guess who I delivered to today?”
“He was meeting people all the time,” Jodi Brennan said. “He loved the customers. He did it for the people.”
Brennan, an Omaha native, was a loyal Nebraska football fan and often could be spotted in Husker red. He worked almost every Saturday, which left him catching snippets of the game on the radio or asking customers for updates.
He had a passion for cars, particularly his Corvette. And he was the proud owner of five cats.
In his free time, Brennan played the organ. As relatives left Brennan’s funeral service, a video of him playing the organ played in the background.
Brennan was a loving husband to his wife and a best friend to his siblings, his family said. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether it was with moving furniture or painting a house. After snowstorms, he would head out in his truck to help vehicles stuck in the snow.
“Greg has the biggest heart you could ever ask for,” his wife said. “He would do anything for anybody at any moment.”
Other survivors include his mother, Arlene Brennan, and brothers Patrick and Michael Brennan.
