Ann Mactier, 100, championed children, nature, community

At first blush, Bridget Russell, a high school student, would seemingly have little in common with Lisa Roskens, the CEO of a real estate and private equity firm.

But the two share this: Both said they would not be who they are today were it not for the decades-long efforts of a centenarian who died earlier this month.

Ann Mactier, an educator, horsewoman and civic leader, played a foundational role in the creation of the Phoenix Academy, a school that helps struggling students succeed. And she and her husband, J. Allan Mactier, founded Ponca Hills Farm, a ground-breaking equestrian center that helped put Omaha on the map in the horse world.

For Bridget, it was Phoenix Academy. For Roskens, it was the Ponca Hills Farm.

Mactier, 100, died Nov. 11 at her Omaha home. She was preceded in death by her husband. Services are pending.

A former member of the Omaha Public Schools Board, Nebraska State Board of Education and national education associations, Mactier is remembered as a determined advocate of making sure schools graduate educated students. A tireless champion of reading, she was known to drop in at OPS schools to observe classrooms.

Her daughter Jan Mactier Moriarity said her mother was motivated to found Phoenix Academy after Jan and her two brothers, James and Robert, struggled in school due to dyslexia.

"She believed if you were taught correctly, you could learn anything," Moriarty said.

Phoenix Academy, now located at 1110 N. 66th St., is a kindergarten-eighth grade school that helps struggling students get back on track and return to their regular school building. It takes a fundamentals approach to education.

Russell, a sophomore at Duchesne Academy, says that kind of approach was just what she needed when she was in second grade.

"Honestly, it changed my life completely," she said. "Before Phoenix Academy, I hated school, I could barely read. But it changed everything, I started begging to go to school."

Nancy Liebermann, executive director of the school, said there are likely thousands of people whose lives, like Bridget's, have been made better for the school co-founded in 1991 by Mactier and her friend Patti Clark.

Roskens says the Mactiers had a transformative influence on the horse sporting world in this part of the country.

"They charted a course that allowed many of us to experience a sport that we would never have known without them," Roskens said. A direct line can be drawn from the Mactiers' horse center to the international horse competition that Omaha hosted in 2017, said Roskens, founder of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation. The horse community that grew out of Ponca Hills Farm was key to drawing the 2017 Longines FEI World Cup Finals to Omaha, she said.

Robyn Eden, a licensed official with United States Equestrian Federation, the national governing body of Olympic equestrian sports, said the Mactiers made a difference through the expansive facility they built at their horse farm, through their standards of excellence and the quality of teachers they brought to Omaha.

"It's a legacy of excellence that Ann had," Eden said. "She believed in building the best, bringing the best and expecting the best."

To acquaint young people with horsemanship, the family started a local chapter of the educational program known as the United States Pony Clubs and they hosted a national Pony Club Rally. They also were instrumental in the growth of the English style of riding in this area and they opened the farm to local youth educational programs.

The family home is in the Ponca Hills and the Mactiers were strong supporters of the Florence area, contributing to its growth and progress.

Moriarity says her mother and father were high school sweethearts who were married 60-plus years. All were welcome at the Mactier dinner table, she said.

"I could bring three people home (to dinner) anytime, but if there were more than that, I needed to let her know," she recalled.

"You always set an extra place at the table so that if someone arrived they would always feel welcome."