Boys Town turns out for military burial of alum who died alone

Not a lot went right in Nick Baker’s life.
He was left to the foster care system as a child and died May 31, alone in his apartment in Texas, by his own hand.
But on Friday, about two dozen members of the only two families he really knew — Boys Town and the U.S. military — joined together to bury him with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery.
Nicholas Baker was 31.
“He had a long journey,” cemetery director Greta Hamilton told the mourners, “but he is home now, with his brothers and sisters here to look after him.”
Chris and Regina Costello, the Boys Town family teachers who were Baker’s surrogate parents during his stay there from 2005 to 2008, received the flag carefully folded by an honor guard from Offutt Air Force Base.
Regina Costello wiped away tears.
“There’s a lot of emotions,” she said after the 30-minute service. “I’m glad we got to know him and to provide some family and stability for him.
“I wish we could have done more.”
Baker was born in Sacramento, California, in December 1988. He was placed in an orphanage at an early age.
He remained in foster care and was living in Iowa before he came to Boys Town in 2005.
“Right away, Nick took advantage of all that Boys Town had to offer,” Chris Costello said.
The Costellos remember Baker as outgoing and friendly, a boy who loved his adopted family. He managed campus athletic teams, excelled in academics and became sober.
“He was friends with people from different backgrounds, different places in the country,” Chris Costello said.
Baker thrived in his favorite activity, Boys Town’s Junior ROTC program. It set him on a course for life after high school.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 2008. The Costellos traveled to Texas for his graduation from basic training.
“He was so proud to be part of the military,” Regina Costello said.
Baker trained as a military police officer and was assigned to Grand Forks, North Dakota. He served five years and was honorably discharged in 2013, according to military records.
The Costellos heard from Baker only sporadically after that. Friends would later say that he didn’t adjust well to life outside the military.
Some of his friends worried that he was spiraling into depression, enough that they contacted him frequently to be sure he was OK, said Tony Jones, Boys Town’s alumni director.
Earlier this summer, Baker didn’t respond to friends’ texts or social media messages. One friend from his Boys Town years contacted authorities in Killeen, Texas, where he was living most recently. They found his body in his apartment.
The friend contacted Boys Town to see if Baker’s family could be found to claim his remains.
But Jones looked into Baker’s background and realized that Boys Town was his only family.
He talked with his recently retired predecessor, John Mollison, an Air Force veteran, who told him that Baker was entitled to a military funeral.
“For a young man who served our country to be buried in a potter’s field in Texas — that was wrong,” Jones said.
It took time and pap
erwork, but Boys Town was able to arrange for Baker’s cremated remains to be sent to Nebraska for Friday’s service.
Omaha’s Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders stood sentry on a warm, windy day. Two military veterans, both Boys Town alumni, sang a funeral ode.
A recording played taps.
“It was beautiful,” Jones said.
The Costellos left their positions as family teachers at Boys Town in 2012, but they still keep in touch with those they mentored.
“I wish Nick would have reached out to us. We both would have done anything to help him,” Regina Costello said.
“He was still one of our kids,” Chris added softly.
Boys Town believes no lives should be lost to suicide. Anyone who needs help may contact the Boys Town National Hotline at 800-448-3000 or text VOICE to 20121. It is open 24/7. Speech- or hearing-impaired people may email hotline@boystown.org.
