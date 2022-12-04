Bruce Haney, stockbroker, was leader in Omaha Catholic education

Bruce Haney, a retired Omaha stockbroker and a leader in Catholic education, was known for his quips and good humor.

For the births of his four children, he printed official-looking documents declaring each baby a “dividend” of the “merger” with his wife. Years later, Haney joked that when she learned of his plans to cut a hole in their dining-room ceiling for installation of a colorful kaleidoscope, “She went through the roof!”

She didn’t, really. But he had it installed. Really. (And it drew wide attention.)

Haney, whose dress shirts often included shamrocks on the cuffs as a nod to his Irish ancestry, died Thursday of pneumonia. He was 87.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marlene (Pfingsten); sons Matthew of Minneapolis and Ryan of Omaha; daughters Lisa of Council Bluffs and Janet of San Francisco; plus nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, near 120th and Pacific Streets.

John Cavanaugh, an attorney and former congressman, called Haney “a great storyteller and a terrific networker” who kept tabs on people for decades. He often chaired his grade school, high school and college class reunions.

Haney served on numerous boards, including those of Ryan, St. Joseph and Skutt Catholic High Schools. As chairman of the Omaha Archdiocese’s New High School Committee, he was the driving force in the creation and 1992 opening of Skutt Catholic. Its current president, Jeremy Moore, said at a 2020 ceremony honoring Haney that “for seven years, Bruce was committed to building the new school, finding land, helping with the design and seeing the project through.”

One of six children in his family, Bruce grew up just southwest of downtown, near Hanscom Park. He was captain of the “33rd Street Spikers” baseball team, and he sold his homemade “cupsicles” (Kool-Aid frozen on a stick).

During the 1952 Missouri River flood, Haney was among Creighton Prep seniors let out of class to help pile sandbags. He soon served three years in the Navy Reserve, two on active duty, before earning a business degree from Creighton University on the GI Bill.

In the 1970s, he became financial adviser to the Omaha Public Power District board, consulting on large bond issues.

He served 20 years on the Investment Banking Committee of the Securities Industry Association, and traveled often to New York and Washington, D.C. In 1991, Research magazine inducted him into its inaugural Broker Hall of Fame. Through the years, he gave local TV and newspaper interviews about the financial markets.

Bruce and Marlene Haney traveled widely, from China to the Holy Land. In later years, Bruce Haney arranged for World War II veterans at the New Cassel Retirement Center to tell their memories on video, and sponsored a permanent memorial to “On Eagle’s Wings” at St. Robert Church, where the now-worldwide hymn quietly debuted at a 1976 funeral.

The Rev. Larry Gillick, a Jesuit priest who will concelebrate the funeral Mass with the Revs. Steven Stillmunks and Lloyd Gnirk, said he will miss, among other things, Haney’s trademark farewell from gatherings, “saying something funny on the way out.”

Said Omaha developer Mike Moylan: “Bruce put a million smiles on a million faces.”