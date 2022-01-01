Elkhorn native made mark at Colorado newspapers

Friends and family stretching from the Colorado mountains to eastern Nebraska and beyond are remembering Megan Lyn Boyer, a young woman who touched so many of their lives.
Boyer, 40, died Dec. 25 in Summit County, Colorado, just more than three years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.
The daughter of Mark and Deb Wortman, Boyer grew up in Elkhorn and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1999. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2003, she went to work at the Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Meg, as most people knew her, made a quick impression.
“I think for me, and so many people who came to know and love Meg, she’s just a great person at her core,” said Brent Boyer, Meg’s husband of 13 years. “She was driven professionally, but she was also fun, loving, kind and compassionate.”
Mark Wortman said his daughter had an innate desire to help people. She was a natural leader who, in work and in life, motivated others to do their best.
"She was an inspiration to a lot of people," he said, "she was a little female that had a strong will ... she just was a good person through and through."
Her professional drive helped her quickly rise through the ranks at the newspaper, as she moved from copy editor to news editor to creative services director before finally being named advertising director.
Meg’s efforts were also noticed outside the Pilot & Today offices.
Editor & Publisher named Meg one of its 25 Under 35, and the Colorado Press Association recognized her with a Best of Show award for design and an award for innovation.
“Meg was among the very smartest and nicest people I’ve had the pleasure of working with in 40 years of newspapering,” said World-Herald executive editor Randy Essex, who knew Boyer from being in the same Colorado newspaper group. “My heart is broken for her family.”
In 2013, after being recruited by McClatchy, the Boyers headed to Boise, Idaho, where Meg took a position as vice president of sales and marketing for the Idaho Statesman.
Brent said his wife found success right out of the gate in Boise, where they built a home and continued to build their family.
In March 2016, the Boyers returned to Colorado and Meg took on the publisher’s role at the Summit Daily News. Meg eventually added the titles of publisher of the Sky-Hi News in Grand County, Colorado, and associate general manager of Colorado Mountain News Media, a collection of newspapers owned by Swift Communications.
No matter where the Boyers — a group that grew to include daughters Avery, 10, and Brynn, 7 — were living, Brent said Meg had a fun-loving spirit that drew people to her.
“You could not be around Meg and not be having fun. She just brought joy to everything that she did, and it was just infectious,” Brent said. “I was hardly the only person to experience that. I was just the lucky person who got to call her my life partner and spend my life with her.”
For Meg, family was one of the most important things, and despite moving to Colorado, Idaho and back to Colorado, she remained close with her parents in Elkhorn; her sisters, Jen Hadley in Gretna; Sarah Demmel in Niwot, Colorado; and Mandy Cohara, her identical twin, in Westminster, Colorado.
She also remained a proud Elkhorn native and proud Nebraskan, Mark Wortman said. She regularly returned home to watch the Elkhorn football team that her father coached for decades. Though ailing, Meg attended Elkhorn's state championship game in 2020.
"She kept her Nebraska ties," he said. "She followed Elkhorn High School football religiously."
Brent said his wife loved traveling, the outdoors and snowboarding. The couple also enjoyed getting away with their girls in the camper they bought a few years ago.
“Certainly, our two daughters are her biggest and our biggest treasures,” Brent said. “She was just made to be a mother, and that’s the role she loved more than any other. As much as she loved her job, as much as she loved life and travel and family, it was our two girls that brought her boundless joy.”
Memorial donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society at NBTSEvents.BrainTumor.org/fundraiser/3634673.
World-Herald Staff Writer Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report, which was originally published by Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Roy Dinsdale, 95, who died Wednesday, was the executive chairman of Pinnacle Bancorp, the holding company that includes Pinnacle Bank, which his family started in 1938.
