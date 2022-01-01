Elkhorn native made mark at Colorado newspapers

Friends and family stretching from the Colorado mountains to eastern Nebraska and beyond are remembering Megan Lyn Boyer, a young woman who touched so many of their lives.

Boyer, 40, died Dec. 25 in Summit County, Colorado, just more than three years after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The daughter of Mark and Deb Wortman, Boyer grew up in Elkhorn and graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1999. After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2003, she went to work at the Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Meg, as most people knew her, made a quick impression.

“I think for me, and so many people who came to know and love Meg, she’s just a great person at her core,” said Brent Boyer, Meg’s husband of 13 years. “She was driven professionally, but she was also fun, loving, kind and compassionate.”

Mark Wortman said his daughter had an innate desire to help people. She was a natural leader who, in work and in life, motivated others to do their best.