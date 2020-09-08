Former Nebraska GOP chair Chuck Sigerson remembered for passion he brought to politics

Sigerson was one of two local officials named in a much publicized incident at Red Robin in 2003. A young woman wearing the restaurant’s mascot suit accused Sigerson and another politician of behaving inappropriately. She alleged that Sigerson flipped her skirt, which he denied. A jury deadlocked on a disturbing the peace charge filed against Sigerson, and prosecutors did not refile it.

But those who remembered Sigerson fondly, including former City Councilman Jim Vokal, said they will never forget the passion and smarts he brought to politics.

Vokal, who calls Sigerson his mentor, said he treasured his weekly lunches with him. Chuck would share the latest scuttlebutt and offer friendly advice with an infectious laugh.

Family members, in a statement from his son Andrew Sigerson, said four things motivated Chuck: love of family, love of Omaha, love of Nebraska and love of country. Sigerson also is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and daughter, Anthea Swanson.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. He will be buried at Omaha National Cemetery.