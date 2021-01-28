Former Nebraska Supreme Court chief justice dies in Florida

Retired Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Norman Krivosha died Tuesday at his home in Naples, Florida. He was 86.

Born in Detroit, Krivosha moved to Lincoln to live with his cousins and attend the University of Nebraska, where he graduated from college and law school. He was a partner in the law firm of Ginsburg, Rosenberg, Ginsburg & Krivosha until 1978, when then-Gov. Jim Exon appointed him chief justice.

When he left the court to work as a corporate attorney after nine years, a Lincoln Journal newspaper article about his tenure said words such as “activist,” “promoter” and even “salesman” could be used to describe his leadership of the state court system.

Observers credited him for his attempts to improve the state court system and for making the Supreme Court more accessible and understandable to the public.