'He gave me the gift of continued life': Patients remember Dr. Joe Stothert

Brian McDonald was a freshly graduated law student teetering on the brink of death when Dr. Joe Stothert entered his life.
As McDonald recalled, he was fading from a mysterious and massive internal bleed, and was waiting for a surgery room to open at the Nebraska Medical Center. It was the day after his May 2006 graduation from the Creighton University School of Law.
"At some point, Dr. Stothert came in and said, 'Get me an operating room — now.' That's the last thing I remember."
Stothert not only saved his life that day, McDonald said, but would remain a part of it from then on. A year later, for instance, Stothert drove with wife Jean to a remote part of Minnesota to attend McDonald's wedding. Whenever McDonald was in Omaha for a sporting or other event, he would make a point to drop in on his surgeon friend. The last time was in March 2020, before a basketball game, and before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"I literally owe my children's lives to him," said McDonald, now the Becker County attorney in Minnesota. "They wouldn't exist if he hadn't saved my life. My wife and I just think the world of him. We're crushed."
McDonald was among former patients and well-wishers who flooded Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's social media pages after her husband's death Friday. Many honored the trauma surgeon for saving their life, for saving a child's life, for being a caring friend long after a life-threatening injury had healed.
Stothert was 72 years old when authorities found him dead after responding to a call at 1:53 p.m. about a shooting at the Stothert property in the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q Streets.
Police do not suspect foul play. Funeral services have yet to be set.
Michael Arnold of Papillion was among those sharing their grief on Twitter. The retired Air Force veteran said he had just learned that the "doctor who saved my life in 2010 has died."
In an interview Saturday, he could not hold back his tears.
"It's not just that I'm still here," Arnold said. "My daughter Lara was only 4 years old at the time. If I had died, she would never have remembered me."
He said Stothert performed surgery after a previous gallbladder procedure by a different medic went bad. "People that go through what I went through just die. Nobody lives. My organs were all shutting down, and I'm Type 1 diabetic on top of all that."
After Arnold was released to a less intensive care floor and a different medical team, Stothert still came by to check on him.
Parents were also among those who recalled how Dr. Stothert had affected their family. "We met him after my son was in a car accident. He saved his life. We will be forever grateful to him," a person wrote on the mayor's Facebook page.
A mother of another patient: "Dr. Stothert touched so many lives. Ours was one of them. He was the Trauma Doctor who saved our oldest son’s life 25 years ago. We pray for him and his family."
A patient whose life he helped save: "Your husband was my attending doctor when I arrived via LifeFlight in February of 2017. I think of him often and have always prayed for him when he crossed my mind. Dr. Stothert touched thousands of people’s lives."
A former colleague: "My deepest sympathies. I worked with Dr. Stothert for over 20 years, he was an incredible doctor and person."
Peter Nordlund is a retired Omaha police officer who now works on Mayor Stothert's security detail. Coincidentally, Nordlund had met the mayor's husband two decades earlier, in 1999, when Dr. Stothert performed surgery on the injured officer after a suspect's bullet penetrated his lung.
Nordlund saw Dr. Stothert periodically for another 10 years after the shooting, to ensure that all was healing properly.
"I absolutely credit him for saving my life," he said.
Nordlund said he saw Stothert more recently over the last couple of years when Nordlund provided security for the mayor at dinners, town hall meetings and parades. Nordlund said he loved to reminisce about their 1999 connection.
"Such a good guy," Nordlund said. "It did my heart good to see him again. He was the same as I remembered."
Three years ago, Brook Bench’s then 11-year-old daughter ran into a planter box at Hummel Park, causing serious trauma to her leg. “It wasn’t just a couple of stitches," said the former city parks director. It was from her knee all the way up her leg.
From the minute Bria Bench was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, to her last follow-up appointment, Stothert was involved in her treatment.
"The way that he could calm her down, and just talk to her. ... He had a gift, and he was a special man," Brook Bench said.
In a video shared by Brook Bench, Stothert can be seen carefully removing Bria's stitches.
"... And then snip it off, pull it out, hopefully like this," Stothert said in the video taken in July 2017 at the Lauritzen Outpatient Center.
Bria sits on an exam table, her hands to her cheeks, watching closely as Stothert removes a stitch.
"Didn't hurt too bad?" Stothert asks, and she shakes her head no. "OK, good, that's a good one. Then we'll get this guy ..."
Beyond his daughter's treatment, Brook, who served as parks director from 2011 to 2020, would regularly see Stothert at town hall meetings, park events and public gatherings.
And, Brook said, he always brought his dogs to “doggy dips” at local pools, often getting in the water with them.
“Everything that he did for my daughter I will remember forever,” Brook said.
Bria came to be a talented athlete. She finished among the top 10 in the state in cross-country as a freshman and enjoys playing basketball, sports that Brook wasn’t sure that she would be able to do at the time of her injury.
“Everything he and his team did has been unbelievable, not only for my daughter, but my family," Bench said. "He truly will be missed.”
McDonald, the Creighton law graduate who kept in touch with Stothert for years after his surgery, spent time Saturday reading the many well wishes and memories left on the mayor's social media pages. It helped in the grieving process.
McDonald, now 40, said Dr. Stothert was just as informative and caring to his fiancé, Heather, and other family members as he was to McDonald during his treatment back in 2006.
So when Stothert accepted the invitation to his and Heather's wedding, McDonald said he was honored but not surprised. He said the surgeon never seemed too busy to see how a former patient was doing.
"He gave me the gift of continued life," he said. "I'm sure I'm but one of hundreds of lives saved and thousands of lives touched by Joe."
