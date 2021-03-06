'He gave me the gift of continued life': Patients remember Dr. Joe Stothert

Stothert was 72 years old when authorities found him dead after responding to a call at 1:53 p.m. about a shooting at the Stothert property in the St. Andrew's Pointe neighborhood south of 120th and Q Streets.

Police do not suspect foul play. Funeral services have yet to be set.

Michael Arnold of Papillion was among those sharing their grief on Twitter. The retired Air Force veteran said he had just learned that the "doctor who saved my life in 2010 has died."

In an interview Saturday, he could not hold back his tears.

"It's not just that I'm still here," Arnold said. "My daughter Lara was only 4 years old at the time. If I had died, she would never have remembered me."

He said Stothert performed surgery after a previous gallbladder procedure by a different medic went bad. "People that go through what I went through just die. Nobody lives. My organs were all shutting down, and I'm Type 1 diabetic on top of all that."

After Arnold was released to a less intensive care floor and a different medical team, Stothert still came by to check on him.