Herman Cain, former Godfather's CEO and presidential candidate, dies at 74

“Listen, I earned my stripes in the business community in Omaha. I earned one big stripe when we were capable of pulling off the purchase from Pillsbury. And I get another stripe because things are going well. We’ve stabilized the concept again. We’ve stabilized the financial performance of Godfather’s.

“And, yes, the fact that I was Black added some more pressure to the situation, sure.”

Cain talked about his tenure running the company and cited that as both evidence of his leadership skills and also an experience that gave him insights on the impact government policies have on businesses.

When he was running for president in 2011, some questioned whether he had really been the primary force behind that Godfather’s rebound or if he had served as more of an inspirational speaker.

A World-Herald article at the time quoted Cain pushing back on such critics.

“I have to tell them that there’s more between these ears than pepperoni and pizza sauce,” Cain said. “People who say I was just going out and giving the speeches and smiling, they have no idea how I manage and lead. I dipped down into the (Godfather’s) organization just enough to make sure I got my fingerprints on what’s going on.”