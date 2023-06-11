A dose of humor helped the Rev. Theodore "Ted" Wolff through 71 years of religious life, including 18 as abbot of the Mount Michael Benedictine Abbey in northwest Douglas County.

One of 11 children born in Omaha to Joseph and Loretto (Walsh) Wolff, humor came naturally to the gentle priest. Kelly Travaille of Omaha said her uncle, like all of his siblings, enjoyed having fun.

"Humor was something that was a part of the whole family," Travaille said Sunday. "(Wolff) was a very caring, kind man. He was also incredibly funny."

Wolff had the enviable ability being able to keep track of "well over 40" nieces and nephews, Travaille said. He had nicknames for each of them, too.

"I was a rhyme like Shelly/Kelly and my sister, who was born Sara Elizabeth, was always Sara Lee to him. He knew every single (niece and nephew), and he knew everything about us."

Wolff, the second abbot of Mount Michael Abbey, died at age 94 on Tuesday, at New Cassel Retirement Center. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Wolff, the second youngest of the family, grew up near St. Cecilia's Cathedral. In 1948, he entered the novitiate of Immaculate Conception Abbey in Conception, Missouri, professing his perpetual vows in 1952.

After completing his collegiate and theological studies, Wolff was ordained in 1954, according to his official biography. He then served in a variety of roles including five years as pastor in the Missouri cities of Springfield and Ravenwood.

Wolff came to Mount Michael in 1964. One of his first duties was as a dean and teacher in St. John Vianney Seminary as the school was then known. He taught art, theology, Latin and Spanish and also served as business manager.

On June 1, 1989, he was elected as abbot. He served in that capacity until June 1, 2007.

In retirement, the abbey said in a statement, Wolff had more time to spend on his love for handwriting. He and another abbey resident designed greeting cards and prints.

"His calligraphy can be found in ink, in wood, and in ceramic beautifully gracing the abbey and the school," the statement said. "He served as a spiritual adviser and provided catechetical instruction to community members, students, oblates and to the wider community."

Wolff is survived by a brother, F. Patrick Wolff of Omaha; sisters-in-law Delores Wolff and Joyce Wolff, both of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of June 2023