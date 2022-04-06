Longtime Bellevue East band director loved the preparation

In a 51-year career filled with honors, former Bellevue East band director David R. Young often said it was the preparation time with his students that he valued most.

"All of the awards I have accumulated over the years were a result of student commitment and their pride in the organization," he said in 2013 while receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the College of Emporia in Kansas. "Of all of the contests, trips and concerts I have conducted in the last 50 years, it has always been the preparation that sticks in my mind."

Saturday, former students and friends will get a chance to celebrate Young's life, two years after his death. He died suddenly in his Omaha home on April 7, 2020, with his wife, Jeannette, at his side. He was 80.

COVID-19 restrictions delayed the memorial service until 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Presbyterian Church 5520 S. 159th Ave. Looking back, Jeannette Young said she is glad to have had more time to plan the celebration.

"The COVID delay ended up helping us because Dave was larger than life and a force of nature," she said. "I wouldn't have wanted to have to prepare a tribute to him when people had to wear masks or couldn't come to the gathering or even travel."

Kent Hanon, a former Bellevue East drama teacher who worked with the band, will give the eulogy. Hanon said Young was so skilled at arranging music that he often wrote routines for other schools.

"Due to his prowess as an arranger and writer of band drills, he put the Bellevue East band on the map," Hanon said. "He lived for the challenge to organize a band of close to 200 (musicians) into showing pride and love for the music and being a part of a very outstanding band, literally the best in Nebraska."

Hanon recalled a particularly stirring performance by Bellevue East's band when Young took Mannheim Steamroller music composed by Chip Davis and made an arrangement for a marching band.

"Chip Davis came out to the school and watched a performance and the use of his arrangements in a marching band form and just flat out loved it. He teared up and loved talking to the bandies following their performance of his music," Hanon said. "It was a powerful show."

Young also was adept at diagramming the X's and O's of where every marching band member had to be on the field. It was an integral part of any show, Hanon said.

Young was born in St. Louis on June 9, 1939, and raised in Concordia, Kansas. He graduated from the College of Emporia in 1952 and earned his master's degree at Wichita State University in 1966.

He served as band director at schools in Kansas before working at Schuyler (Neb.) Central High School from 1968 to 1977. He was at Bellevue East from 1977 to 1997 and then again in 1999 before working part-time at Lincoln Southeast from 2001 to 2014. He also worked as an adjunct professor at Bellevue University and Nebraska Wesleyan University.

During his years at Bellevue East, Young's marching bands captured 17 state championships. The National State Bandmasters Association named Young the outstanding bandmaster of 1986, and he was inducted into the Nebraska Music Education Association Hall of Fame in 1994.

Chris Schuttler, band director at Logan Fontenelle Middle School in Bellevue, participated in the rival Bellevue West marching band from 1982 to 1984. He remembered West and East being highly competitive, but Young's music arrangements always gave his band an edge.

"When we looked at East, we said that's the standard we want to meet," Schuttler said. "For years, the big contest was at Plattsmouth, and (East) would win every time."

In addition to his wife, Young is survived by daughter Kristi Richling of Omaha; stepdaughter Angela Kroeger of Omaha; brother Bill Young of Wichita, Kansas; sister Carol Godbold of Houston; and two grandsons.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.