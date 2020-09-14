Longtime Omaha banker Bud Szalewski, 86, gave his all to whatever he did

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion "Bud" Szalewski, an 86-year-old native South Omahan, died Thursday of complications from several ailments. Szalewski had battled cancer since earlier this year.

He was known for dedicating himself fully to anything he took up.

A single child and a father to a single child, Szalewski proved a reliable grandfather, bringing cake and a present to each and every one of his nine grandchildren's birthdays.

"He was very faithful," his son, Tim, said.

Szalewski was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, the parish of his youth.

A 1952 graduate of the former St. Joseph High School, Szalewski worked 45 years as a personal banker. He retired in 1999 from Wells Fargo and had been with that company and its predecessor banks the entire time. His son said his dad approached going to work the same way he approached a grandchild's birthday, never missing a day.

In addition to his son's family, Szalewski is survived by longtime friend Fran Skryja.

Services were Monday.

