Central High School teacher Mike Gaherty always took pride in the accomplishments of the student journalists of The Register, the newspaper at the school that’s older than the New York Times.

But he loved telling the story of a not-so-journalistic April Fools' edition put out by the 1965 staff, featuring a scoop that the school’s central courtyard had been turned into an aquarium. The front-page photo-illustration the students created had been so clever and real-looking, parents even called the school’s principal to ask whether they could come see this new wonder.

“It was a fantastic hit with almost everyone in school — except J. Arthur Nelson,” Gaherty recalled of the school’s famously by-the-book principal. “He found no humor in it at all. We had several chats about it.”

Gaherty, who spent more than three decades fostering the many talents of his students, died June 21 at the age of 82.

Gaherty taught journalism, English and creative writing at Central from 1963 to 1995, most known for his mentoring of the school’s newspaper and yearbook staffs. A number of his students went on to successful writing careers — not only as journalists, but also as authors, Hollywood script-writers and poets.

He was fondly remembered this week as a kind man who patiently encouraged and guided his students, giving them the confidence that they could be writers.

“Having that one extraordinary teacher who truly believes in you — a gift beyond measure,” said Erin Belieu, an award-winning poet and college creative writing teacher.

Thomas M. Gaherty grew up on a farm near Storm Lake, Iowa, before coming to Omaha to attend Creighton University.

As a student-teacher, he had the opportunity to work under Gunnar Horn, the longtime journalism instructor at Benson High School. He joined the staff at Central the next fall.

Gaherty taught his students not only how to write for a mass audience, but also the standards of journalism and the important role it plays in society and democracy. He also gave them leeway to find their way, which at times included learning from their mistakes.

“I was very fortunate to have fantastic staffs,” he recalled in 2019. “The students pretty much ran the show — which on some occasions was good, and others not so much.”

Gaherty was honored with the Alice Buffett outstanding teacher award in 1989, career achievement awards from the journalism departments at Creighton and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and was inducted into Central’s Hall of Fame.

He continued to show his love of newspapers in retirement by volunteer to read papers for Radio Talking Book Service, a reading service for the visually impaired and elderly.

He was survived by his wife, Ellen, of Omaha, daughter Heather (Mark) Shelton and son Timothy (Jeffrey Enejosa).

