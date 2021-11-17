Nebraska teacher killed in hunting accident 'was the glue' in large, loving family

"He understood the pain and trauma of these kids leaving the home they knew and getting thrown into something new," he said. "He had a knack for making connections with kids."

As protective as Kade was, he also had a wild streak, his mother said.

"He was our wild one," Deb Reiman said. "I can't tell you how many amazing photos and videos we have of him living his best young life. He just lived and loved."

Kade Reiman excelled in sports and played football, basketball and baseball and ran track in high school.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he was a loyal Husker fan and eternally optimistic, confident with each new game the team would score a win, his dad said.

He was in his first year of teaching second grade at Bennet Elementary School and had already made an impression on his students and others at the school, said Michael Hart, superintendent of OR-1, the district that includes Palmyra and Bennet. He helped coach football and basketball at Palmyra High School and was planning to help coach track.