Omahan Scott Darling, 71, remembered for his gregariousness and volunteer work

When Omahan Scott Darling knew he didn’t have long to live, he organized a series of goodbye gatherings with people who were important to him.
They came in a steady stream: bridge friends; traveling partners; a childhood buddy and her husband; assorted family members and more.
“There were tears. There was laughter,” said son Matt Darling of Omaha.
The sessions were consistent with how Scott lived his life, said Matt and his mom, Trudy Darling, Scott’s wife of 49 years.
“He was very much an includer,” Trudy said. “He wanted people to be acknowledged. He could find the good in everyone.”
Darling fought colon cancer for about 14 months and died last week at age 71.
He was born in Omaha and graduated from Benson High School. He earned a degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he met his wife. He worked for Woodmen of the World for 33 years and was its vice president for communications when he retired in 2007.
He was also a dedicated community volunteer. He served as president of the Omaha Press Club and its foundation and worked with the Business Ethics Alliance. He donated time to the American Red Cross and the Douglas County Historical Society.
Darling had a deep faith and volunteered at his church, First Presbyterian, Matt said. A private service was held there Saturday.
For a couple of years before he died, Darling was a “practice patient” for students in the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
In one session, he was having a scan, and the teacher detected lesions on his liver, his son said. The professor finished the class, then advised Darling to see a doctor as soon as possible.
If it wasn’t for his volunteer work, his cancer would not have been detected, Matt said. He died of complications from the disease.
Darling loved travel and scotch. With his sons, he combined the two on a trip to Scotland.
And when he traveled with friends, Trudy said, he was the organizer.
“He carried a binder,” she said, and sent out emails and provided translations in various countries. Europe, including Greece and Italy, was a favorite destination.
He took his love of people with him wherever he went. In Budapest, Hungary, one evening, his group took up nearly an entire small cafe.
“He had the owners come out, the chef and the wait staff, and said, ‘We want to give you a round of applause,’ ” Trudy said. “They got a standing ovation. They were so pleased.”
Darling was a dedicated family man. He loved Christmas, especially decorating and hosting dinner for up to 40 people, including relatives, friends and stray college students.
“That was probably the most important day of the year, every single year,” his wife said.
When all the friends had come and gone from his bedside, it was time for his immediate family to gather. In addition to Matt and his wife, Elizabeth, survivors include sons Ben (Caroline) of Omaha and Nate of Lebanon, New Jersey. Another son, Nicholas, preceded him in death.
“We had one last family meeting,” Matt said. “Family meetings were something we did to make sure we were all on the same page.”
They talked about good times, and Scott gave something to each of his sons.
Then he fell asleep for a while, and when he woke up, Matt said, he offered his final words: “Circle of life, circle of love.”
He fell asleep again and died about 15 hours later, holding his wife’s hand.
Matt said his father left behind a legacy of integrity.
“He was unwavering in his approach to just doing things right,” he said.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.