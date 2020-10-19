Omahan Scott Darling, 71, remembered for his gregariousness and volunteer work

For a couple of years before he died, Darling was a “practice patient” for students in the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

In one session, he was having a scan, and the teacher detected lesions on his liver, his son said. The professor finished the class, then advised Darling to see a doctor as soon as possible.

If it wasn’t for his volunteer work, his cancer would not have been detected, Matt said. He died of complications from the disease.

Darling loved travel and scotch. With his sons, he combined the two on a trip to Scotland.

And when he traveled with friends, Trudy said, he was the organizer.

“He carried a binder,” she said, and sent out emails and provided translations in various countries. Europe, including Greece and Italy, was a favorite destination.

He took his love of people with him wherever he went. In Budapest, Hungary, one evening, his group took up nearly an entire small cafe.

“He had the owners come out, the chef and the wait staff, and said, ‘We want to give you a round of applause,’ ” Trudy said. “They got a standing ovation. They were so pleased.”