Pinnacle Bank chairman Roy Dinsdale drove the state visiting company's branches

UNL renamed the redeveloped C.Y. Thompson Library on East Campus after the Dinsdale family made a major contribution to its renovation. The library, which reopened in January 2021, was named the Dinsdale Family Learning Commons in honor of brothers Roy and Jack, according to a university press release.

He also received several honors, including being inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2003 and into the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame in 2014, Sid Dinsdale said.

Chris Dinsdale, Roy’s son, said he spent most mornings in his feedlots in Palmer, checking the livestock and driving the cornfields.

Dawn Dinsdale, Roy’s daughter-in-law, said he always made it a point to connect with the managers and presidents at many of his bank locations.

“He remained personally connected with everybody, and he worked hard at that,” she said. “He just loved to have personal conversations with people. It was important to him and that was what made him remarkable.”

Roy Dinsdale died with Gloria by his side. She said he continued to be active in his companies until about a year before his death.