Off-duty Douglas County deputy saves two men's lives with NARCAN

An off-duty deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office appears to have saved two lives last week by administering NARCAN to two men experiencing a drug overdose.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, the deputy was at a local business Thursday when a visibly upset woman came in and said two friends were outside in a vehicle and unresponsive.

The deputy quickly investigated and concluded that the two men were likely suffering from a drug overdose. They were not breathing and showed signs of drug intoxication, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy asked someone to call 911, then grabbed an agency-issued supply of NARCAN from his vehicle.

He administered the NARCAN to each man, and the two slowly came around.

The men had probably taken a narcotic drug mixed with Fentanyl, according to the press release.

The deputy’s lifesaving, heroic actions directly resulted in the men being alive today, the Sheriff's Office said.​

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.