 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Off-duty Douglas County deputy saves two men's lives with NARCAN
0 comments

Off-duty Douglas County deputy saves two men's lives with NARCAN

An off-duty deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office appears to have saved two lives last week by administering NARCAN to two men experiencing a drug overdose.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, the deputy was at a local business Thursday when a visibly upset woman came in and said two friends were outside in a vehicle and unresponsive.

The deputy quickly investigated and concluded that the two men were likely suffering from a drug overdose. They were not breathing and showed signs of drug intoxication, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy asked someone to call 911, then grabbed an agency-issued supply of NARCAN from his vehicle.

He administered the NARCAN to each man, and the two slowly came around.

The men had probably taken a narcotic drug mixed with Fentanyl, according to the press release.

The deputy’s lifesaving, heroic actions directly resulted in the men being alive today, the Sheriff's Office said.​

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert