Officer shoots man after car drives through barricades at Minne Lusa Halloween celebration

A man who drove through a barricaded area during a neighborhood Halloween celebration was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night.

The incident occurred during the well-known annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood north of Miller Park.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said that a car was seen driving recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m. Children and adults were out in the neighborhood for trick-or-treating at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say that no one else was injured in the incident.

Chrissy Lopez, a Minne Lusa resident, said that the vehicle initially drove slowly through the crowd as people yelled at the driver to stop.

"He would stop and then drive a little more," she said. "I heard his engine rev and people started screaming, and I thought 'Oh no.' And then I heard the gunshots, and everybody just started screaming and running and crying."

Police and firefighters were already on the scene for the block party, which is put on by the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and draws thousands of people to the area each year.