 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Officer shoots man after car drives through barricades at Minne Lusa Halloween celebration

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police shot a man near Minne Lusa Boulevard during their annual "Halloween on the Boolevard"

A man who drove through a barricaded area during a neighborhood Halloween celebration was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night.

The incident occurred during the well-known annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood north of Miller Park.

Stay informed digital promo

Sign up today and save! Go to

Omaha.com/subscribe

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said that a car was seen driving recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m. Children and adults were out in the neighborhood for trick-or-treating at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say that no one else was injured in the incident. 

Chrissy Lopez, a Minne Lusa resident, said that the vehicle initially drove slowly through the crowd as people yelled at the driver to stop. 

People are also reading…

"He would stop and then drive a little more," she said. "I heard his engine rev and people started screaming, and I thought 'Oh no.' And then I heard the gunshots, and everybody just started screaming and running and crying."

Police and firefighters were already on the scene for the block party, which is put on by the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and draws thousands of people to the area each year. 

The incident is still under investigation and the name of the driver has not yet been released.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert