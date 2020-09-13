Officials credit mask mandate for drop in Douglas County's positive coronavirus test rate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Omaha metro area has seen a drop in a key COVID-19 indicator, and local health officials are making a connection to the city's mask mandate.

On Sunday, the Douglas County Health Department said last week's positivity rate for coronavirus tests was 7.4% That compares with 10.5% for the week ending Aug. 15, when the Omaha City Council passed the mask mandate, the Health Department noted in its daily statement on COVID-19 statistics. The coronavirus is the virus that causes the illness, COVID-19.

"This is tremendous progress for the entire community,” Health Director Adi Pour said in the statement. “That drop is a credit to everyone involved.”

Last week, 7,153 people were tested for the virus in Douglas County, and 529 tested positive, according to the county.

A total of 14,474 cases have been confirmed in the county, including the 67 new cases reported Sunday. A total of 178 people in the county have died, with no new deaths reported Sunday.

So far, 10,809 Douglas County residents are confirmed to have recovered from the virus.