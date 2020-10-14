Halloween is a go in Omaha, but Stothert, Pour push personal responsibility to contain virus

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and the Douglas County health director Wednesday said people need to take personal responsibility to help contain the coronavirus pandemic heading into winter.
Adi Pour, the health director, said large, informal gatherings inside homes and other residences are driving a lot of the Omaha metropolitan area’s cases.
“It is really these informal gatherings that we are seeing — that’s where the spread is occurring,” Pour said during a press conference.
Stothert and Pour repeated the advice that public health officials have been hammering home for months — wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Last week, Douglas County recorded 1,223 coronavirus cases, the second highest weekly count since the pandemic began. Pour said a surge in testing caused the positivity rate to dip from 12.5% to about 10%.
Addressing a potential shortage of hospital beds, Pour said the greater concern right now is about the level of staffing, especially in areas like intensive care units that require specialized workers. In Omaha, 85% of hospital beds were occupied on Wednesday.
Halloween is still on in Omaha, but people need to be smart about how they choose to celebrate, Pour and Stothert said.
Outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones. Pour said some low-risk options include carving pumpkins with family, decorating one’s home or planning scavenger hunts to look for decorations in the neighborhood. She said small parades, outdoor movie showings and visits to the pumpkin patch are also OK, as long as people wear masks and maintain social distance.
Trick-or-treating can be done safely in small groups. Pour suggested that people place small bowls or bags of candy in front of the house. Parents should bring plenty of hand sanitizer.
The key is maintaining small groups of people, Pour said.
Haunted houses, too, may be a safe option if the business is limiting how many people can enter the house, and everyone wears masks, Pour said.
She said she would avoid large, crowded haunted houses and house parties with alcohol, which could lead to people abandoning public health advice.
Pour said local health officials recently heard about a parent who lives outside of Omaha who hosted a homecoming party of 200 people. A “huge outbreak” of the virus has been connected to that event, Pour said.
In another case, Pour said about 10 people at an Omaha business sat in a conference room for at least two hours without masks, and six of them got infected.
“What do you think is going to happen?” Pour said.
Stothert said public officials can only do so much. The city has a mask mandate, and officials are consistently providing the public with recommendations. People need to take responsibility, Stothert said.
“It’s impossible that you can legislate what people can do in their private homes,” she said. “I mean, people are angry enough about the ordinance just to wear a mask, but to say ‘Now you can’t have a large gathering of your family in your home’ — that’s an impossible thing to do.”
This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.
