Officials: Don't open seed packages that appear to be from China

John Fech got his first call about a seed package that appeared to be from China on Tuesday.
The woman had received four in the mail, all with different labels, and wasn’t sure what to do.
“There is quite a bit of concern over these things,’’ said Fech, a horticulturist with the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “You don’t really know what the motivation is behind them.’’
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture also has received several reports of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in recent days. Twenty-seven states have received warnings about the packages.
They ask that anyone who receives a package not open it.
“Please do not plant the seeds,’’ said NDA state entomologist Julie Van Meter.
Keep the sealed seed packets and mailing packaging (including the mailing label) together in a sealed bag and contact the USDA APHIS office for further instruction. That number in Nebraska is 402-434-2346. The office is developing a protocol on how to handle the packets.
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.
In a release, the APHIS said it didn’t have any evidence indicating this was something other than a “brushing scam” where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
Van Meter agreed, saying there doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious about the packages. However, there is concern that the seed packets could contain noxious weeds or carry pathogens, insects or diseases that aren’t known to Nebraska or the United States.
“If that is the case, we definitely don’t want those to impact our state,’’ Van Meter said.
The USDA is collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents to determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.
