Officials: Don't open seed packages that appear to be from China

John Fech got his first call about a seed package that appeared to be from China on Tuesday.

The woman had received four in the mail, all with different labels, and wasn’t sure what to do.

“There is quite a bit of concern over these things,’’ said Fech, a horticulturist with the Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties. “You don’t really know what the motivation is behind them.’’

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture also has received several reports of people receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in recent days. Twenty-seven states have received warnings about the packages.

They ask that anyone who receives a package not open it.

“Please do not plant the seeds,’’ said NDA state entomologist Julie Van Meter.

Keep the sealed seed packets and mailing packaging (including the mailing label) together in a sealed bag and contact the USDA APHIS office for further instruction. That number in Nebraska is 402-434-2346. The office is developing a protocol on how to handle the packets.