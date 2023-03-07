On the first floor of the new downtown library stands the wooden frame of an expansive story house for young children to develop their love for reading. On the second floor is a place for teenagers to hang out, read and watch movies on mobile devices.

Those were just two of the features highlighted by Omaha Public Library administrators Wednesday during a press tour that gave a class of 19 children from nearby Liberty Elementary School a sneak peek at the branch. Officials expect to open the facility in May.

Housed in the former David Cole Creamery, the Old Market building at 1401 Jones St. has undergone extensive renovations including a new roof, refurbished ceiling beams and new windows.

“There’s just been a tremendous amount of work to bring this wonderful building back to life,” said Stacy Lickteig, senior manager of branch services.

Some of that work addressed issues that the city was unaware of when it signed the lease for the building, and ultimately delayed the library's opening by months.

When it does open, the new branch will encompass 30,000 square feet and be staffed by between 15 to 20 people. It also will nod to Omaha’s history, while remaining flexible for future needs thanks to an open floor plan that includes movable shelves and furniture.

The second floor features a small reading room that will allow for natural light. The room will feature built-in bookshelves and comfortable furniture.

Lickteig said the library will also have six meeting rooms and two small rooms for individuals to use their laptops and participate on Zoom calls.

“I can see so many different ways that people can utilize this space and that everyone is welcome in this space,” she said.

Those features give the future downtown library an advantage over the former W. Dale Clark Library, Lickteig said.

“(When) we had events at W. Dale Clark, we always had to think about its size. It was always kind of a struggle,” she said. “This is going to be a little bit more seamless.”

The former downtown library was demolished late last year to make way for the the new Mutual of Omaha corporate headquarters.

The city agreed to lease the Jones Street property from White Lotus Group, the building's owner, for 10 years at $465,000 a year. The lease agreement includes an option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building after five years.

Initially renovations were expected to cost about $3 million, with the city and White Lotus splitting those costs. However, actual expenses quickly outpaced that estimate and the city approved an additional $2.43 million last summer. An official with the Mayor's Office said at the time that White Lotus also was investing much more than the initial $1.5 million expected.

