Officials identify man who died in three-vehicle crash near Valley
3-vehicle wreck

Officials on Thursday identified a man killed in a three-vehicle crash near Valley.

Timothy R. Compton, 38, was killed Tuesday when a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by George Plofkin, 39, crossed the center line into the southbound traffic lane near 323rd Street & Reichmuth Road, striking a Mazda 6 sedan driven by Compton. Compton's sedan was then struck by a Nissan Titan pickup, driven by Wyatt Rhone, 55, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office responded to the crash just before 11 p.m. Compton, a Douglas County resident, was declared dead at the scene. Rhone, his passenger and Plofkin were taken to area hospitals with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

 

