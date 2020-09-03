Officials urge caution over Labor Day weekend in Omaha; 'The virus is still in our community'

Pour said she was encouraged that the county had only 69 COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital. In the beginning of August, before Omaha issued a mask requirement, that number was between 100 and 135.

“That’s actually a very low number,” she said.

Many local public schools and universities have been open three or four weeks. Pour said the area went through “choppy waters” at first, and while officials weren’t sure how the openings would go, she said she’s pleased.

On Thursday, the county reported that 67 K-12 students and 55 staff members have tested positive for the virus. An additional 752 students and staff were in quarantine.

Pour said parents must play a role in helping schools remain in session. Schools have good plans in place and are doing the best they can, but parents and guardians need to help educate their children on safe practices and take steps at home to ensure that students don’t bring the virus with them to the classroom.