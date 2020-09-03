Officials urge caution over Labor Day weekend in Omaha; 'The virus is still in our community'

At Labor Day barbecues in Omaha this weekend, the pulled pork and potato salad need to be accompanied by bottles of hand sanitizer and face masks.
Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour on Thursday offered a mix of optimism and concern about local coronavirus data, warning that people need to remain vigilant heading into the holiday weekend.
“I think we all want to have a safe holiday, but (we) do need to remember that the virus is still in our community,” she said at a press conference with Mayor Jean Stothert.
Along with masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing, Pour said people should be cognizant of how loudly they’re speaking to others, especially if masks aren’t being worn.
People who speak loudly will send more saliva droplets farther from their mouths, which could spread more disease, she said.
On Thursday, Douglas County reported 104 new daily cases on a seven-day rolling average, Pour said.
She said it would be great if the county could cut that number in half.
Earlier in the week, Pour told the Omaha City Council that communities that have the virus under control have a positive test rate of less than 5%. The county’s rate has recently hovered between 10% and 11%.
Pour said she was encouraged that the county had only 69 COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital. In the beginning of August, before Omaha issued a mask requirement, that number was between 100 and 135.
“That’s actually a very low number,” she said.
Many local public schools and universities have been open three or four weeks. Pour said the area went through “choppy waters” at first, and while officials weren’t sure how the openings would go, she said she’s pleased.
On Thursday, the county reported that 67 K-12 students and 55 staff members have tested positive for the virus. An additional 752 students and staff were in quarantine.
Pour said parents must play a role in helping schools remain in session. Schools have good plans in place and are doing the best they can, but parents and guardians need to help educate their children on safe practices and take steps at home to ensure that students don’t bring the virus with them to the classroom.
Pour was asked about discredited suggestions that government statistics on coronavirus deaths have been inflated. She explained the careful process officials use to fill out death certificates and detail the causes of someone’s death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that 6% of coronavirus death certificates listed only COVID-19 as the cause of death. The remaining 94% of such deaths included other underlying health conditions.
In Douglas County, 10.4% of people who have died of COVID-19 had no underlying health conditions — about 16 or 17 people, Pour said.
Nationally, about 16% of coronavirus deaths included diabetes as an underlying illness; in Douglas County, that number is more than 18%. For cardiovascular disease, the figure is 36% nationally and 32% locally, Pour said.
The health director reported another death Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 165. That person was an 89-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions, Pour said.
In other news from the press conference, Stothert said the city will forgive late fees on restaurant tax payments from March 1 through the end of the year to help establishments struggling during the pandemic.
About 2,300 restaurants are required to pay the tax, and about 154 are behind on tax payments.
The city has collected about $80,000 in late fees so far. That money will be credited to a restaurant’s account, Stothert said. All payments will be due by Dec. 31.
Douglas County Board member Chris Rodgers said the board has allocated $108 million of the $166 million it was given in federal coronavirus relief funds.
The board has partnered with the Omaha Community Foundation to distribute more than $20 million to nonprofits. Organizations and donors can visit omahafoundation.org to apply for or donate money.
The County Board has also earmarked $10 million for a rental assistance program. Rodgers said the program has so far distributed more than $800,000 to help more than 400 Douglas County households.
Rodgers encouraged applications from people whose income has been negatively affected by staying home to help children with remote learning. Anyone interested is asked to call 402-444-7232 or visit the county’s website.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
reece.ristau@owh.com
