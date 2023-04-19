Operations at Offutt Air Force Base are back to normal after a short lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

55th Wing security officials declared the lockdown shortly before 2 p.m., said Ryan Hansen, a spokesman for the Wing. All gates were closed to incoming or outgoing traffic, and those on base were told to stay where they were.

"Stay inside, and lock and barricade doors if possible," said the message sent to Offutt workers and via social media, adding that the situation is "Real World."

Hansen said the lockdown was announced after someone reported a series of loud noises on the base.

"Our defenders closed the base down in an abundance of caution," he said.

Security forces searched the area and found no one. They broadcast an "all-clear" after about 25 minutes.

The lockdown took place during U.S. Strategic Command's largest exercise of the year, Global Thunder 23 but was unrelated, Hansen said.

On Feb. 10, Offutt was locked down for about two hours after Offutt security forces learned of a possible trespasser on the base. The report turned out to be a hoax. That lockdown also took place during a security exercise.

