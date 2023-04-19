Planes landed at Offutt Air Force Base for the first time following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million.
Operations at Offutt Air Force Base are back to normal after a short lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
55th Wing security officials declared the lockdown shortly before 2 p.m., said Ryan Hansen, a spokesman for the Wing. All gates were closed to incoming or outgoing traffic, and those on base were told to stay where they were.
"Stay inside, and lock and barricade doors if possible," said the message sent to Offutt workers and via social media, adding that the situation is "Real World."
Hansen said the lockdown was announced after someone reported a series of loud noises on the base.
"Our defenders closed the base down in an abundance of caution," he said.
Security forces searched the area and found no one. They broadcast an "all-clear" after about 25 minutes.
The lockdown took place during U.S. Strategic Command's largest exercise of the year,
Global Thunder 23 but was unrelated, Hansen said.
On Feb. 10, Offutt was locked down for about two hours after Offutt security forces learned of a possible trespasser on the base. The report turned out to be a hoax. That lockdown also took place during a security exercise.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023
A cyclist crosses north across Dodge Street on the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge early on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight filters through storm clouds onto a wind turbine south of Stuart, Iowa, as severe weather rolls through the midwest on Tuesday, April 04, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
One of the sculptures in the Durham Museum is covered with plastic during renovations on Thursday. Many of them had already been moved to accommodate work in the Great Hall.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Great Hall of the Durham Museum is full of scaffolding as workers work to restore the ceiling on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Joshua Fleeks talks to the media after practice on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule answers a question for the media on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland firefighter Adam Peterson throws a smoldering chunk of wood onto a pile while performing "mop-up duty" just south of Lake Waconda on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cullen Ritz, 7, watches a National Guard helicopter scoops up water from Lake Waconda to fight a wildfire near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A National Guard Blackhawk helicopter drops water on a wildfire south of Lake Waconda, near Union, Nebraska on Monday. The wildfire, which started Saturday in Iowa, jumped the Missouri River and started Nebraska on fire.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.