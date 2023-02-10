Offutt Air Force Base gave the all clear roughly two hours after going on complete lockdown because of a trespasser.
The base posted the notice effective 4:20 p.m.
A spokesman previously said the base imposed a lockdown at 2:24 p.m. It occurred after a trespasser made it on the base.
"Right now I am not at liberty to say any more," David Hopper, a 55th Wing spokesman, told The World-Herald earlier in the day.
The intrusion occurred during a training exercise that 55th Wing officials slated to run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Friday. They had warned the exercise would include "increased noise and activity to include multiple messages via the Giant Voice both on base and off-base."
When the base's perimeter was breached, Offutt officials posted Twitter and Facebook warnings that the situation was "REAL WORLD."
