Offutt Air Force Base now requiring all workers to wear masks indoors

All military and civilian employees and visitors to Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue are required to wear face masks indoors after an uptick in the COVID-19 risk level in Sarpy County.

Offutt’s 55th Wing posted messages on its social media accounts late Thursday afternoon directing “mandatory mask wear indoors & physical distancing for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.” People also are required to physically distance themselves from one another.

New Defense Department requirements, issued Wednesday, say that all service members, federal and contract employees, and visitors must wear masks in areas of "substantial" or "high" risk of COVID-19 transmission. Those are the two highest of four risk levels as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over the preceding seven days, or places where between 8% and 10% of tests are positive for infection. High risk is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people and positivity rates of 10% or more.