Air Force officials put Offutt Air Force Base on complete lockdown Friday afternoon after at least one trespasser made it onto the base.

The lockdown was imposed began at 2:24 p.m., said David Hopper, a 55th Wing spokesman.

"Right now I am not at liberty to say any more," he told The World-Herald.

The intrusion occurred during a training exercise that 55th Wing officials slated to run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Friday. They had warned the exercise would include "increased noise and activity to include multiple messages via the Giant Voice both on base and off-base."

When the base's perimeter was breached, Offutt officials posted Twitter and Facebook warnings that the situation was "REAL WORLD."