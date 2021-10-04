Offutt doc led effort to treat tens of thousands of Afghan refugees in Qatar

Wild traveled to the U.S. in 2000 for medical school. She joined the Air Force in 2006 and is a U.S. citizen. She served a tour at Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey before coming to Offutt’s 55th Medical Group.

The members of her expeditionary unit in Qatar are drawn from across the Air Force, including several from Offutt. Many of the medical staff are reservists, with outside skills that proved useful when the crisis hit. All are qualified to practice emergency medicine.

“The group of people that are here right now are exactly the group of people that we needed when this hit,” Wild said. “I would call it divine providence.”

Soon after they deployed in July, members of the 379th medical group expected some activity because of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where one district after another was falling to Taliban forces.

“We had an idea that there would be movement (out of Afghanistan) — just not the scale, or the velocity,” Wild said. “We had a small footprint, contemplating small numbers.”

The medical team had to pivot quickly from routine care for healthy service members to coping with a tsunami of sick and tired evacuees, many of them children.