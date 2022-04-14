Offutt E-4B unit opens first flight simulator for aging 'Doomsday' jets

An Air Force pilot accelerates the E-4B Nightwatch jumbo jet down Offutt Air Force Base’s single runway, following the bend in the Missouri River as it soars into a blue Midwest sky.

Once at altitude, the pilot lines up with the boom of a KC-135 aerial tanker, slurping up thousands of gallons of fuel to power a long training mission.

Flights just like that have taken place for years, ever since the Air Force first fielded the E-4Bs as a National Airborne Operations Center in the mid-1970s.

Now, for the first time, those training flights are taking place virtually, in a newly refurbished simulator at a warehouse in La Vista. About 40 Air Force officers and civilians gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new CymSTAR Training Center simulator facility.

“We’re going to usher in a new age for the E-4 community,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, commander of the Louisiana-based Eighth Air Force and the Joint Global Strike Operations Center, who oversees the E-4 mission.

The four-engine jets have earned the nickname the “Doomsday plane” because one of their chief missions is to maintain communications between military commanders and units in the field in the event of a nuclear war.

The plane also has several classified missions and is used to carry the Secretary of Defense on official trips, said Col. Brian Golden, commander of the Offutt-based 595th Command and Control Group, which operates the fleet of four E-4Bs.

The flying command center has seating for up to 112 people in six sections. Its controls and communications suite have been hardened to withstand an electromagnetic pulse, a damaging burst of radiation.

At all times, Golden said, one of the planes is airborne and a second is on the ground, its crew alert to take off within minutes. He called it “the foundation for (nuclear) deterrence for our country.”

But until now, the 595th has never had a dedicated simulator for E-4B flight crews. Instead they have traveled to Denver or Miami to use commercial flight simulators for the Boeing 747-200, a civilian version of the E-4B.

“By having this trainer here, it is so much more convenient,” said Dan Marticello, a retired Air Force colonel who is CymSTAR’s CEO. “It will increase the pace of training, the amount of training, and it will increase our readiness.”

Though similar, the 747-200 was not an exact match for the E-4B. The flight engineer’s stations for the military and civilian models are considerably different, Gebara said. And E-4B crews could not practice aerial refueling — a critical skill for military pilots — in civilian simulators.

As a result, about 80-90% of pilot training is currently done in the jets and 10-20% in the simulator, Golden said. With the CymSTAR facility opening so close to Offutt, those figures will be reversed.

That’s a huge cost savings, he said. The E-4B costs $147,000 an hour to fly, more than any other Air Force jet. Simulator time costs only a few hundred dollars an hour.

At $16 million, that makes the simulator look like a bargain.

“In just over a quarter year, I’ll save the entire cost,” Golden said.

It’s not clear why the Air Force had not previously purchased a simulator for an aircraft that performs such a critical mission. But the 595th was able to get one now because 747-200s have nearly disappeared from the skies. None of the world’s airlines still fly them.

The Air Force purchased the simulator from Kalitta Air, a Michigan-based cargo carrier, which stopped flying 747-200s in 2017.

It has been rebuilt as a true E-4B simulator, with an accurate flight engineer’s station and the capability to practice aerial refueling. It also has state-of-the-art visuals and upgraded computer systems to meet Defense Department cybersecurity standards.

“They did a good job. It’s perfect. It looks like an E-4B,” Golden said.

He said flight crews will begin using it in June, though a few pilots — including Gebara — tried it out after the ribbon-cutting Thursday.

The simulator comes online as the Air Force prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the airborne command post mission. It was originally flown by EC-135 jets until the larger E-4s took over in the 1970s.

Formerly part of the Offutt-based 55th Wing, the mission transferred to the new 595th Command and Control Group in 2016.

The following year, an EF-1 tornado struck the Offutt flight line and damaged two of the E-4Bs, causing $8.3 million in damage. Then in 2019, the 595th’s hangar was damaged and its alert facility destroyed in a devastating flood.

The unit’s leadership now works out of the Riggs Building, formerly the home of U.S. Strategic Command and now the headquarters of the 55th Wing.

Flight and maintenance operations currently take place in temporary facilities at the Lincoln Airport during a two-year project to rebuild Offutt’s runway. A new permanent alert facility for the 595th is expected to be built in about five years.

The unit is also preparing for the retirement of its aircraft in the late 2020s, though the Air Force hasn't yet selected the model that will replace the venerable E-4Bs.

It’s been a tumultuous time for a unit whose readiness the nation depends on.

“We’re supposed to be calm, in the background, always ready,” Golden said. “We’re reliable for everyone.”

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.