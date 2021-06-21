Offutt lab IDs 3 brothers who died together at Pearl Harbor

The three Barber brothers draped their arms casually around each other’s shoulders, all sunny smiles in their gleaming Navy whites. They knew the portrait would brighten Christmas for their folks back home in New London, Wisconsin.

They dropped it in the mail on a Friday in early December. Two days later — Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941 — Malcolm, 22, LeRoy, 21, and Randolph, 19, were all below decks on the USS Oklahoma when multiple Japanese torpedoes slammed into the side of the battleship as it lay anchored in Pearl Harbor.

When Peter and Gertrude Barber received the photo, they already knew their sons probably were dead.

The three Navy firemen were all killed in the sneak attack that brought the United States into World War II, the only trio of brothers among the 429 sailors and Marines who perished on the ship. Their bodies were never identified.

Until last week, that is, when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that all three had been ID’d on June 10 through the efforts of forensic anthropologists at its Offutt Air Force Base laboratory.

For decades they had been buried with their shipmates, in graves marked “Unknown” at a military cemetery in Honolulu.