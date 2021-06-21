 Skip to main content
Offutt lab IDs 3 brothers who died together at Pearl Harbor
Offutt lab IDs 3 brothers who died together at Pearl Harbor

Leroy, Malcolm and Randolph Barber

Brothers LeRoy, Malcolm and Randolph Barber took a photo together in Hawaii in early December 1941. Two days after sending it home to their folks in New London, Wisconsin, as a Christmas present, the boys were below decks on the USS Oklahoma when Japan attacked.

 DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY

The USS Arizona was a Pennsylvania-class battleship commissioned in the United State Navy in 1916. She went through an extensive modernization in 1929, with new deck armor, boilers, turbines, guns and fire-control. During the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, a bomb detonated a powder magazine in the Arizona and the battleship exploded violently and sank, with the loss of 1,177 officers and crewmen. The U.S. made a formal declaration of war against Japan and subsequently all Axis powers. The wreck still rests at the bottom of the harbor and is now part of the USS Arizona Memorial.

The three Barber brothers draped their arms casually around each other’s shoulders, all sunny smiles in their gleaming Navy whites. They knew the portrait would brighten Christmas for their folks back home in New London, Wisconsin.

They dropped it in the mail on a Friday in early December. Two days later — Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941 — Malcolm, 22, LeRoy, 21, and Randolph, 19, were all below decks on the USS Oklahoma when multiple Japanese torpedoes slammed into the side of the battleship as it lay anchored in Pearl Harbor.

When Peter and Gertrude Barber received the photo, they already knew their sons probably were dead.

The three Navy firemen were all killed in the sneak attack that brought the United States into World War II, the only trio of brothers among the 429 sailors and Marines who perished on the ship. Their bodies were never identified.

Until last week, that is, when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that all three had been ID’d on June 10 through the efforts of forensic anthropologists at its Offutt Air Force Base laboratory.

For decades they had been buried with their shipmates, in graves marked “Unknown” at a military cemetery in Honolulu.

Last month, the accounting agency announced the formal end of the six-year project to identify the 388 sailors and Marines who remained unidentified after the war. The remains were disinterred in 2015 from 46 graves and brought to the then-new Offutt lab.

Nearly 90% have now been positively matched with DNA samples from living relatives of the missing men.

Malcolm and LeRoy Barber enlisted together in May 1940, according to the Appleton (Wisconsin) Post-Crescent, and Randolph followed them into the Navy three months later. By November 1940, all three had been assigned to work in the Oklahoma’s engine room.

Their mother, Gertrude Barber, later told the Post-Crescent that she recalled “how grand they thought it was that they could all be on the same ship,” the paper reported. But their father, Peter, grew nervous about the arrangement and in November 1941 asked the Navy to separate them.

It was too late.

In October 1943, the Navy commissioned a new destroyer escort, the USS Barber, in honor of the three young sailors.

The ship’s first crew included Clayton Barber, their younger brother, who enlisted that year at age 17.

“We hate to see him go,” Gertrude Barber told the Sheboygan Press newspaper at the time. “But we’re not going to stand in his way.”

