Offutt named one of six finalists for new Space Command HQ

Offutt Air Force Base is one of six sites being considered as the future headquarters of the United States Space Command, Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett announced Thursday.

Barrett signed a document selecting Offutt along with bases in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cape Canaveral, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Huntsville, Alabama; and San Antonio, Texas; according to an Air Force press release.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for Nebraska,” said Sen. Deb Fischer, a Republican who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I think we have a lot of what they’re looking for.”

Fischer said the Air Force has tentative plans to build a new headquarters and locate 1,400 people at the site that’s selected. She said Air Force officials told her to expect a final decision in January.

U.S. Space Command was reactivated Aug. 29, 2019, as a unified combatant command, with full responsibility for fighting wars in space. It assumed duties previously carried out under the direction of U.S. Strategic Command, also based at Offutt.

“Space Command would be a natural complement to Offutt’s existing mission — to protect U.S. military assets, dominate the battlespace, and support our heroic war fighters,” said Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., in a statement.

